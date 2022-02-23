SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Olmsted County woman falls prey to 'trapped General scam,' twice, loses $82k

The septuagenarian lost $82,000 after falling prey to the same scam in December 2021 and in February 2022.

Scam graphic
Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
February 23, 2022 10:35 AM
Share

ROCHESTER — The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is reminding residents to be wary of scammers on social media after a county resident lost $82,000 to a scam.

Deputies received a report Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, that a 72-year-old woman in Marion Township lost $32,000 to a scam. The woman sent that money in cash, via FedEx, to an address in Texas believing she was helping a "Gen. Richard D. Clark," whom she met on Facebook and was reportedly stuck in Iraq, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller.

The woman had fallen prey to the same scam months before and had lost $50,000.

Deputies were alerted by the woman's bank after she withdrew $32,000 over concerns that she may be falling for another scam. Both the bank and law enforcement spoke to the woman, but she reportedly said she was using the money to purchase a vehicle, according to Schueller. Law enforcement made attempts to contact FedEx and have the package stopped, but it had already been delivered.

The case has been assigned to a financial exploitation investigator with the sheriff's office.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTEROLMSTED COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
What to read next
Police lights crime
Local
Rochester man arrested for allegedly exposing himself at gas station
The 56-year-old man repeatedly pulled down his pants inside a Rochester gas station during the early morning hours of Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.
February 23, 2022 10:40 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Police Lights
Local
Would-be thief throws napkin holder at pizza shop employee, leaves empty handed
The Rochester Police Department was called Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 22, 2022, for a report of an attempted theft at Domino's Pizza in southeast Rochester.
February 23, 2022 10:37 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: February 20-26, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
February 23, 2022 07:55 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: Kent Pekel accepts superintendent position offered by the Rochester School Board
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
February 23, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link