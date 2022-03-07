SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Olmsted County woman possibly scammed out of $31,000

Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies took a report of a scam on Saturday, March 5, 2022. It was not immediately known Monday morning if the woman's brokerage company was able to stop the transfer of funds.

Scam graphic
Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
March 07, 2022 09:44 AM
ROCHESTER — An Olmsted County woman may be out more than $30,000 after falling prey to a scammer pretending to be an employee of a brokerage company.

Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller said it was not yet known Monday morning if the woman's brokerage company had been able to stop the transaction placed over the weekend.

Deputies were called Saturday, March 5, 2022, to a residence in the 3000 block of Wright Road Southwest for a past theft. A 68-year-old woman told deputies that she had been on her iPad on Thursday checking her brokerage accounts when her iPad started acting up and sent a notification that it was being attacked and provided a number, supposedly for Apple, that she should call.

The woman called the number and was told to do a number of things both on her iPad and her home computer. The woman then spoke with someone about her brokerage account and the person said he could cancel a pending transaction but would need to set up a fictitious account. The person on the phone also told the woman she would be receiving a call from her brokerage company and instructed her to lie to the person who was going to call her.

The woman then received a call from her actual brokerage company and lied as instructed despite the brokerage company employee's cautions that the woman may be in the midst of being scammed. The woman ended up sending $31,000 to the fictitious account.

Schueller said the woman's brokerage company told her there was a chance they could stop the transaction and recover the funds as it had been pending over the weekend, but it was not immediately known if that was successful.

