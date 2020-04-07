Olmsted County commissioners want property owners feeling a financial pinch due to COVID-19 to have more time to pay their tax bills without penalty.
“In my mind, this is fairly simple,” Commissioner Ken Brown said. “Given we have the authority to do it, we do it.”
Mark Krupski, the county’s director of Property Records and Licensing, said the proposal would extend the penalty date by two months for taxes due May 15.
An extension is expected to be prepared for the commissioners’ April 21 meeting, but County Administrator Heidi Welsch said she’s hoping the state takes action for the entire state.
If the county does extend the penalty period, commissioners said they don’t want to place too many limitations on it.
County Board Chairman Matt Flynn argued against a proposal to limit the extension to tax bills of less than $50,000 since some of the hardest-hit businesses, such as hotels and large retailers, would still face the earlier penalty.
“I’m not going to personally pick and choose,” he said. “We are all in this together.”
The 454 properties with tax bills of more than $50,000 account for approximately 26 percent of the county’s tax base, Krupski said.
While the extension could be applied to all property tax bills, Krupski suggested not including properties in escrow, where funds are set aside throughout the year to pay the taxes.
He said 31 percent of property taxes come from escrow accounts, which will help ensure at least a third of the taxes due are available for distribution to local governments by July.
Krupski said cities, townships and school districts have voiced support for the delay with one restriction.
“The only caveat was they just hope that folks don’t take advantage of it, if they haven’t been financially impacted,” he told commissioners.