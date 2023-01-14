Olmsted County works to eliminate human trafficking in the region

ROCHESTER — About 40% of Rochester businesses that have recently been inspected by the city as part of an illicit massage business initiative have shown signs of potential human or labor trafficking, Olmsted County environmental health sanitarian Katie Hackman told a crowd of a few dozen during a human trafficking panel at Lourdes High School Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.

While these businesses could be operating legitimately, several red flags have piqued the interests of regulators in the city. About a third of businesses that fall under this new initiative that began in December 2022 have yet to be inspected, Hackman said. Rochester has about 36 businesses that solely provide massages.

Olmsted County has continued its work addressing human trafficking in the region and providing resources to survivors when they're found.

"There are no boundaries of human trafficking," Sister Marlys Jax said. The Sisters of St. Francis, of whom Jax is a member, helped host the panel Saturday as part of an effort to raise awareness and provide tools to combat human trafficking.

About 27.6 million people are suspected of being victims of human trafficking, according to the U.S. Department of State .

"Traffickers target vulnerable people and use their vulnerabilities against them," Andrea White, a navigator with Safe Harbor in the region, said.

The idea that traffickers or survivors fit one demographic is a myth, according to White. Traffickers also don't just operate in big cities either.

Rochester's growing economy and it's placement between Minneapolis and Chicago make it a prime area for human traffickers to set up shop, she said.

A new study from the University of Minnesota found rates of sexual exploitation between male and female juveniles were about equal . Juveniles in correctional facilities, foster care or those who live with unstable housing were more likely to be victims of sexual exploitation.

Olmsted County uses an interdisciplinary team of health experts, human trafficking survivors and law enforcement to address the issue in Rochester. Law enforcement's role has taken a back seat to let health experts and survivor advocates work to reduce the negative impact of human trafficking.

"There's not always a trust there with law enforcement," Rochester Police Sgt. Chad Blanchette said. During the course of police investigation, survivors may be wrapped up in illegal activity. That coupled with years of grooming, leaves some weary of the law.

"We come in with badges and guns, and it's a little bit intimidating," Blanchette said.

While law enforcement is known to make arrests, the focus is on the traffickers and those who use their services. Prior to 2011, prosecutors in Minnesota were allowed to charge juveniles with prostitution.

"I've been arrested across the state and across this country," Lindsay Arf told the Post Bulletin in a 2018 interview about her 2016 arrest in Olmsted Count y. "Nearly two years ago, I was arrested in Olmsted County. In an undercover operation. That was the first time I was ever offered help or a way out."

Reports of human trafficking and sexual exploitation have increased in recent years, with victims more willing to come forward. This is a byproduct of the education provided to people that helps them identify the issue and survivors coming forward, according to White.

Increased isolation and the reliance on the internet for communication during the COVID-19 pandemic has also fueled the increase, White said.

The situation won't get better until the demand is addressed, according to White. She said white, married, middle-aged men are the primary market for sex work.

"We need to talk about that demand," Arf said. "That toxic masculinity and about raising men differently."

Through her work, Arf said that men who talk about why they visited an illicit massage parlor or other similar business often did so due to stress, either at a job or in their relationships. Afterwards, the men reported feeling worse than before they went in, Arf said.

Minnesota is one of four states that does not have a statewide regulation when it comes to massage parlors , leaving local communities to regulate the businesses, and giving illicit businesses the ability to simply move towns once the gig is up locally.

A bill to regulate massage therapy was introduced in the Minnesota Legislature in 2021, but as of 2023, massage therapy remains unregulated at the state level in Minnesota.

White encourages parents to be involved with their children, to let them know about consent and to develop a plan when it comes to the use of electronic devices.

Those experiencing sexual exploitation can call a 24-hour crisis line at 507-289-0636 to speak to someone who can direct you towards help.

If you would like to volunteer to work on the this crisis line, please email victim.services@olmstedcounty.gov.