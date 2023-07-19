Olmsted County's $7.2 million in opioid settlement funds will expand embedded social worker program

ROCHESTER — Funds from national opioid settlements will help Olmsted County expand its efforts to provide outreach to a growing number of people struggling with opioid addiction.

County commissioners approved a plan Tuesday to hire three new full-time staff members – a social worker to coordinate efforts, a licensed alcohol and drug counselor and a peer-recovery specialist – to expand the county’s Olmsted County’s Diversity, Equity and Community Outreach team.

The team, which embeds social workers with Rochester police and Olmsted County deputies, was created to respond to mental health calls, but has seen increased calls related to opioid use and overdoses.

The added staff, which is expected to cost $339,000 per year, help the outreach team address overdose calls and followup, as well as provide a focus on creating access and training related to naloxone, a drug that can prevent opioid overdoses. The team will also seek to increase community education and prevention efforts connected to opioid use, while building community partnerships.

The work outlined focuses on needs identified by advisory groups of representatives from county agencies and local service providers, who are dealing with addiction concerns. The groups were pulled together by Olmsted County Public Health to offer insight into how funds from national settlements in lawsuits against opioid manufacturers and distributors should be used.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olmsted County expects to receive at least $7.2 million through the settlements, with payments being spread throughout 18 years.

More than $1.7 million is expected to be in the county’s account by the end of 2023.

Deputy County Administrator Travis Gransee said that will be more than enough to cover the expansion of the community outreach team, so the added funds will be held to cover costs in future years.

“The cash flow for this program is going to be interesting,” he said, pointing out some years will see reduced funds, while others could see more.

The county established the three-person proposal based on what could be fully funded through the 18-year period without needing local tax dollars.

Health Student initiative leads to on-campus naloxone training at UMR After Hannah McMillin attended a training last summer to learn how to use naloxone, a medication that reverses opioid overdoses, she wanted to bring that opportunity to campus.

While a fourth outreach team member was originally recommended, the county opted to hold off based on available funding.

Gransee said Tuesday discussions have started with Rochester city officials to consider use of the city’s portion of settlement funds to bolster the team.

“We don’t know if the city dollars will cover the cost of a fourth person,” he said, adding that discussions will continue and any city support will require Rochester City Council approval.

ADVERTISEMENT

With some funds left in its anticipated balance, the county can consider other uses for the settlement funds, but any use must be aimed at addressing local concerns related to the opioid epidemic.

One additional use was approved by commissioners Tuesday. They allocated $17,000 annually to utilize a web-based platform as a way of providing increased mental health and addiction resources to county residents and businesses.

Known as CredibleMind, the online resource is expected to create a localized, wellness-oriented platform that employers, insurers, healthcare providers and community organizations can use to support consumer-centric engagement.

Local nonprofits and other groups will be asked to join the county in providing links to resources on the created website.

Gransee said the online resource might not be the end of future proposals for the settlement funds.

“There might be other strategies that come forward in the next 18 years,” he said, adding that county staff will continue to monitor needs in efforts to stem opioid fatalities and other impacts related to the drug.