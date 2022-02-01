SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Olmsted County's COVID peak remains uncertain

Lagging data means some confirmed cases might not have been reported yet

COVID-19 coronavirus
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
February 01, 2022 12:48 PM
ROCHESTER — The peak in local COVID-19 cases continues to be surrounded by uncertainty.

“We really won’t know when we’ve had our peak until we’re out of the peak,” Meaghan Sherden, Olmsted County’s lead epidemiologist, told county commissioners Tuesday.

She said the uncertainty is largely tied to data delays, with some local cases taking weeks to confirm through state reports.

Olmsted County’s highest reported rate so far has been approximately 3,650 cases during the week of Jan. 9.

Data available from the following week put confirmed cases below 3,000 on Tuesday, but Sherden said state reports continue to add numbers.

“We know this is an under-representation,” she said, adding that Olmsted County has the fifth-highest COVID incidence rate in the state.

Combined with more at-home testing, she said reported cases are likely to continue to be less than actual cases in the community, which is why local public health officials are turning their attention to hospitalization rates.

Olmsted County Public Health Associate Director Denise Daniels said reports of local hospital overloads at Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Medical Center during recent weeks do seem to be lessening.

“They seem to be holding their own,” she said.

Last week, Conor Loftus, a gastroenterologist and chairman of Mayo Clinic outpatient practice, pointed to the increased need for hospital beds as the peak in cases neared.

“If we take how busy our hospital is now, in terms of hospitalized patients with COVID, we may be at or close to a peak, but we have as many patients in the hospital this week as we did this time last week,” he said.

Mayo Clinic’s latest forecast, which also relies on state-reported seven-day averages, estimates the daily number of new cases in Olmsted County hit a high of 680 on Saturday.

The numbers are expected to decline rapidly, but Loftus said new cases will continue to be seen at what are considered high rates.

“This is not the time for letting our guard down, we need to be extremely vigilant in working through this,” he said, encouraging people to wear masks in public, maintain social distancing and practice effective handwashing.

Sherden said the hospitalization rate for the current COVID spike is less than what it was last year, but the record number of active cases has driven greater demand for beds, as well as increased deaths.

Olmsted County’s COVID-related death toll throughout the pandemic climbed to 152 on Monday with another death reported, she said.

Citing data from last year, Sherden said the increase in hospitalizations and deaths are largely driven by people who have not been vaccinated or have not received recommended booster shots.

COVID hospitalizations and deaths statewide.jpg
Using data provided by the Minnesota Department of Health, the COVID-related hospitalization and rates in 2021 are compared for people who were fully vaccinated and those who were not.
Olmsted County

She also said a recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study states booster shots prevented 82% to 94% of emergency room visits related to COVID and approximately 94% of potential hospitalizations.

“I guess the moral of the story is vaccines do work and boosters are extremely important and it’s not too late to get that,” Sherden said.

The Minnesota Department of Health reports 88% of eligible Olmsted County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, and 83.3% have completed a vaccine series.

Sherden said the latest data shows approximately 65% of those eligible have received a vaccine booster.

