SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 28
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Olmsted County's COVID status returns to 'high'

COVID-19-related hospital admissions increased during the last seven days, prompting an increase in federal designation

COVID-19
The COVID-19 virus as shown photographed through a powerful microscope.
By Post Bulletin staff reports
April 28, 2022 04:51 PM
Share

ROCHESTER — Olmsted County has returned to a “high” COVID-19 community transmission level under federal guidelines.

New COVID-19 related hospital admissions have increased in Olmsted County to 10.3 per 100,000 residents during the past seven days. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also looks at new cases and percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients in determining the status of each county.

“While we are concerned about the increase of COVID-19 in Olmsted County, we know we have the tools to reduce the impact of COVID-19 in our community,” Olmsted County Public Health Services Director Denise Daniels said in a statement announcing the changed status.

As precautions against increasing the spread of COVID, Olmsted County residents can:

  • Wear masks while indoors in public.
  • Get a COVID-19 vaccine and stay up to date with boosters.
  • Get tested if they have COVID-19 symptoms.
  • Follow the  CDC’s quarantine and isolation  guidance when ill with COVID-19.

“Our hospitals also have the availability to administer antivirals for severe cases of COVID-19,” Daniels said. “If you have COVID-19, you should talk to your health care provider about what options may be best for you.”
Olmsted County highly recommends individuals consider wearing masks while the county is in the high community level.

ADVERTISEMENT

Masks will remain optional in county buildings under most conditions,but they are required for anyone age 2 or older who is receiving direct patient care services provided by Olmsted County Public Health Services.

The county is strongly recommending unvaccinated and immunocompromised individuals wear facial coverings in county buildings.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERCORONAVIRUS
What to read next
Bentley Strahl and Stephanie Ferschweiler
Exclusive
Local
Lanesboro Schools faulted by MN Department of Education for handling of student in special education program
“Our community is great. We have great teachers, and good kids and good families,” the student's mother Stephanie Ferschweiler said. “But our administration is so broken."
April 28, 2022 05:15 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
121020.N.RPB.CANADA.GEESE.08180.jpg
Breaking News
Local
Avian flu suspected cause of death in six Canada geese in Silver Lake Park
Parks will remain open, but the city is encouraging proper precautions as testing of dead birds continues
April 28, 2022 05:13 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Patrick Keane.png
Local
Patrick Keane announces plans to seek second term
Ward 1 council member serves southern portion of city.
April 28, 2022 04:34 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
Funny story – Goonies returning to the Med City
The signs are almost there. Recent building permits for new signs signal that Rochester's long-time comedy club – Goonies – will take the stage again on Broadway in the near future.
April 28, 2022 04:10 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger