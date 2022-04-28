Olmsted County's COVID status returns to 'high'

ROCHESTER — Olmsted County has returned to a “high” COVID-19 community transmission level under federal guidelines.

New COVID-19 related hospital admissions have increased in Olmsted County to 10.3 per 100,000 residents during the past seven days. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also looks at new cases and percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients in determining the status of each county.

“While we are concerned about the increase of COVID-19 in Olmsted County, we know we have the tools to reduce the impact of COVID-19 in our community,” Olmsted County Public Health Services Director Denise Daniels said in a statement announcing the changed status.

As precautions against increasing the spread of COVID, Olmsted County residents can:



Wear masks while indoors in public.

Get a COVID-19 vaccine and stay up to date with boosters.

Get tested if they have COVID-19 symptoms.

Follow the CDC’s quarantine and isolation guidance when ill with COVID-19.

“Our hospitals also have the availability to administer antivirals for severe cases of COVID-19,” Daniels said. “If you have COVID-19, you should talk to your health care provider about what options may be best for you.”

Olmsted County highly recommends individuals consider wearing masks while the county is in the high community level.

ADVERTISEMENT

Masks will remain optional in county buildings under most conditions,but they are required for anyone age 2 or older who is receiving direct patient care services provided by Olmsted County Public Health Services.

The county is strongly recommending unvaccinated and immunocompromised individuals wear facial coverings in county buildings.