Olmsted County's flavored tobacco ban discussion will wait

ROCHESTER — Proposed changes to Olmsted County’s tobacco ordinance will remain on the shelf a bit longer.

“We are not of one opinion on the board,” Olmsted County Commissioner Sheila Kiscaden said Tuesday of a proposal to consider a ban on flavored tobacco and potential license revocation for retailers caught selling to minors.

The commissioners voted 5-2 last Friday in favor of discussing on a potential ban on flavored tobacco. on whether to discuss the flavored tobacco ban Friday and voted 4-3 to discuss a potential revocation policy for stores caught selling to minors more than three times in a three-year period.

During Tuesday’s Health, Housing and Human Services Committee meeting, Kiscaden suggested the discussions be put on hold to gather more community input and start local education efforts related to the proposals before opening the required 30-day public comment period.

“I would hope we would start with the vendors first,” she said of the 88 retailers that sell tobacco in the county.

Pa Houa “PH” Moua, a county community health specialist, said the proposals already have support of the Olmsted County Public Health Services Advisory Board and some local education has started among youth, but Kiscaden pointed to a broader approach that led to the county’s decision to the county’s 2019 decision to raise the age for tobacco purchase to 21.

“It was a formal campaign,” she said of the effort that included schools and health care providers.

Deputy County Administrator Travis Gransee agreed with the slower approach.

“We don’t want to bring this forward and have everyone say no,” he said.

Commissioner Laurel Podulke-Smith, another HHHS committee member, said she’s been thinking about the issues since the full county board was updated on options during a retreat Friday.

She said she sees potential for community support for banning candy- and fruit-flavored tobacco products that are aimed at youth, but the issue becomes more challenging when the ban includes adults and flavors they prefer.

“It’s much harder, very tricky,” she said.

While the county has an option on whether to enact a ban, there are changes to the local tobacco ordinance that must be made, since state policy has changed.

Among the required changes is an increase in fines for selling to minors.

The cost of the first violation will increase from $75 to $300, with the second violation in 36 months resulting in a $600 penalty, rather than the $200 imposed today. A third violation in a three-year period would result in a seven-day license suspension and $1,000 fine, which is an increase from $250.

What happens with the fourth violation is up to local entities that issue licenses. While revocation was discussed Friday, Moua said another option exists.

She said a longer 30-day suspension period could be considered for retailers caught selling to minors more than three times in a three-year period.

Senior Assistant Olmsted County Attorney Tom Canan agreed that the county has options other than considering revocation.

“When you get beyond three (violation), the county board really has some flexibility in what it looks like,” he said, adding that the penalty would likely need enough teeth to make sure retailers were encouraged to obey the law.

While the current county ordinance has some discrepancies when compared to state tobacco laws, Canan said the county has time to discuss its options and consider the proper path forward.

He suggested a proposed ordinance change could be delayed for a couple of months to solidify potential support for whatever ends up being proposed.

