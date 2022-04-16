Olmsted County's senior-housing project readying request for state support

ROCHESTER — Plans to build a 36-unit apartment complex for low-income seniors on Olmsted County land in Southwest Rochester are moving forward.

“Staff is anticipating a draft drawings of the project to be available at the (Olmsted County Housing and Redevelopment Authority) Board meeting on April 19,” states a report to the board ahead of its meeting Tuesday.

The HRA board will discuss ways to make the project more competitive in its quest to receive state housing credits for financing support. Efforts could include officially donating the county land to the HRA and committing funds to subsidize rents.

The complex, known as Mayowood II Apartments, is expected to be built on 1.5 acres next to Mayowood Apartments at 1011 Mayowood Road SW, which Duluth-based Center City Housing recently built to house people struggling with homelessness and disabilities.

The site sits across the street from Mayowood Acres, the former Crossroads Bible College campus, which Bear Creek Christian Church now owns and operates to provide a variety of affordable housing options.

The new county project is planned to be owned and operated by the county’s HRA, with apartments dedicated to people with incomes at 50% or less of the area median income. At least half of the apartments will be reserved for people earning 30% of the area median income or less.

Preliminary estimates call for setting standard rents at $864 for the project’s 30 one-bedroom apartments and $1,102 rents for the six planned two-bedroom units. However, households will only pay 30% of their adjusted incomes toward rent, meaning the remainder would be covered with planned subsidies.

A sign for the existing Mayowood Apartments, 1011 Mayowood Road SW, sits near the site for Olmsted County's planned Mayowood II Apartments, which is proposed to provide housing for low-incme seniors. Randy Petersen/Post Bulletin

The report to the HRA board states the split is designed to maximize points needed to obtain state tax credits while also providing wiggle room when leasing units.

The HRA board will be asked Tuesday to approve dedicating funds to support the potential rent subsidies for a 10-year period to further enhance the state application.

Olmsted County commissioners, who serve as seven of the HRA board’s eight members, will be asked next month to donate the remaining Mayowood Road land to the county’s HRA, which oversees other publicly supported housing in the county.

Current plans for the project call for seven of the one-bedroom units to be designed as handicap accessible, and seven apartments are expected to be dedicated to serving people categorized as “high-priority homeless.”

A final application for the state tax credits must be submitted by July 14 to be considered for the next round of state tax credits.

The HRA board will discuss the project during its 12:30 p.m. meeting Tuesday in county board chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE

