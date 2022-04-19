Olmsted County's senior-housing project seeks to start filling specific need

ROCHESTER – An Olmsted County planned 36-unit apartment complex for low-income seniors will fall short of the local need, but it’s the largest facility that can be built on the Mayowood Road site

“We’re hoping by starting this one project, it will help spur other development,” said Michele Merxbauer, the county’s housing program manager.

A 2020 update to the 2014 Olmsted County housing study conducted by Maxfield Research and Consulting points to a need to create approximately 5,400 new senior housing units by 2030 and points to a specific deficiency in apartments priced below the market rate.

The county’s project, with an estimated $12 million price tag, aims to maintain at least half the 36 units for people earning less than 30% of the area median income, placing the maximum income at $24,720 for a couple and $21,630 for an individual.

The remaining apartments could be rented to people earning up to half the median income, or approximately $41,000 for a family of two.

ADVERTISEMENT

Merxbauer said the county’s housing staff anticipates more than half the apartments will be rented to people below the 30% level, but adding to the dedicated amount at that level won’t increase the county’s eligibility for state tax credits.

“This gives us a little bit more flexibility,” she said of the proposed 50-50 split, pointing to the ability to make sure the units are filled, if there are limited applicants below the 30% range.

She said the priority will be for residents at the lowest income range, with at least seven apartments dedicated to people categorized as “high-priority homeless,” which is based on area housing needs.

The senior housing project is currently dubbed Mayowood Phase II, since it will be constructed next to the Mayowood Apartments at 1011 Mayowood Road SW, which Duluth-based Center City Housing recently built to house people struggling with homelessness and disabilities.

A sign for the existing Mayowood Apartments, 1011 Mayowood Road SW, sits near the site for Olmsted County's planned Mayowood II Apartments, which is proposed to provide housing for low-incme seniors. Randy Petersen/Post Bulletin

Merxbauer said a final naming decision will be discussed as other elements of the project are determined.

The county must submit its proposal for state housing credits and potential housing bonds by July 14.

As the process moves forward, Merxbauer said the county’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority is working with the city, Coalition for Rochester Area Housing and other partners to create a mix of community support, from local cash contributions to waiving development fees, to show community support in the project.

“I feel confident we will be able to put our best foot forward with our partners,” Merxbauer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the county’s part, commissioners will be asked to authorize a donation of the land to the HRA and provide rent subsidies to help cover the cost of rents that are predicted to be set at $864 for the project’s 30 one-bedroom apartments and $1,102 rents for the six planned two-bedroom units.

The subsidies would mean tenants will pay no more than 30% of their adjusted income for an apartment.

Merxbauer said the proposed 10-year commitment to helping cover tenants’ rent will help position the project for state support.

Commissioner Matt Flynn said it also means that the county won’t see revenue from the complex for at least 30 years.

Past commissioner discussions have pointed to a potential to build mixed-income county-owned housing to generate some revenue to build additional future housing as needs grow.

“It will be a self-sufficient project,” Merxbauer said of the Mayowood project, but she said it’s unlikely to generate revenue and remain competitive for state support.

If state financing is approved, Merxbauer said the support is typically announced in December.

At that point, the county’s HRA could start addressing a financing plan, finalizing design and hire a contractor, which would have construction starting as early as October 2023, with a proposed opening in 2024.