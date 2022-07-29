SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
News reporting
Olmsted Medical Center will offer $25 student sports physicals August 6

These physicals will be available from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. for participants in Minnesota State High School League-sanctioned activities.

Olmsted Medical Center
By Staff reports
July 29, 2022 03:38 PM
ROCHESTER — High school student athletes will be able to get their sports physicals on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at the Olmsted Medical Center before the start of the school year.

Physicals are usually required before a student can join a sport or school-sponsored extracurricular activity and must be done every three years.

The appointments offered at OMC are for participants in Minnesota State High School League-sanctioned activities, which encompasses a variety of athletic and fine arts activities ranging from cross county to debate to theater.

The physicals will be $25 and people interested should call 507-535-1977 to set up an appointment at the OMC’s Sports Medicine & Athletic Performance facility from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Aug. 6.

Students should come with the parent and patient sections of the MSHSL Sports Qualifying Physical Examination Form completed and signed before their appointments. Students also need to bring their immunization records, glasses or contacts if they wear them and a parent or legal guardian, who needs to be present through the exam.

Patients can find the physical examination form on www.mshsl.org . Visitors can also call the 507-535-1977 line if they have any questions or are looking for more information about the service.

