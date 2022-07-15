Olmsted, Wabasha return to high COVID transmission status, again

ROCHESTER — Olmsted County bounced back into being an area of high COVID-19 community transmission, continuing a trend of shifting between “high” and “low” on a weekly basis since June 24.

The weekly virus transmission report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows increased case rates throughout Southeast Minnesota.

Thursday’s reported increase followed reports earlier in the week that indicated the number of cases was continuing to drop, even as the rate of hospitalizations increased slightly.

Olmsted County Public Health Epidemiologist Meaghan Sherden said reports up until Thursday appeared to indicate the county would be in the “medium” transmission category, solely based on the reported 13.4 COVID-related hospitalizations per 100,000 residents reported in the most recent seven-day period.

However, Thursday’s numbers tipped the scales further, with the CDC reporting 205.32 confirmed COVID cases per 100,000 residents during the same period. That represents a 56% increase compared to the previous week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sherden said while the weekly reports continue to teeter between the transmission levels, the county is monitoring wastewater data to better understand current trends, especially since some COVID cases might be unreported due to at-home testing.

Rochester Public Works has partnered with Mayo Clinic and University of Minnesota Rochester to track COVID indicators in wastewater on a weekly basis, since the amount of COVID being shed by residents and others can provide an early look at potential trends.

A Rochester Public Works graph shows how the level of COVID-19 indicators found in the city's wastewater has changed over time. Contributed/City of Rochester

Recent weeks have seen signs of COVID in Rochester’s wastewater drop from earlier peaks and remain fairly steady.

Wendy Turri, Rochester’s Public Works director, said a slight increase last week came with confirmation that approximately 62% of the COVID seen locally is from the Omicron subvariant BA.5, which is reportedly able to evade previous immunity from COVID infection and vaccination, making it potentially the most easily transmissible COVID variant so far.

Statewide, the Omicron subvariant has been attributed to an increased case rate, with 128.4 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents reported during the most recent seven-day period. It’s more than four times the rate the CDC reported a week earlier.

Meanwhile, Mayo Clinic’s effort to track and forecast COVID trends points to slightly decreasing numbers in Southeast Minnesota during the upcoming week.

In Olmsted County, that means dropping from roughly 40 new confirmed cases a day to an estimated 32 near the end of July.

And, while hospitalizations have ticked up, Sherden said intensive-care-unit admissions have remained very low.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following closely behind Olmsted County’s weekly case rate was Wabasha County, which reported 203.45 confirmed COVID cases per 100,000 residents during the week, which more than tripled the previous reported rate. It was enough to categorize the county as an area of high transmission.

The rest of Southeast Minnesota reported case rates below the 200 needed to rise to the high level of transmission. Their reported rates were:



Dodge County, 138.53 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents, for a 52.6% increase.

Fillmore County, 109.18 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents, for a 60.3% increase.

Goodhue County, 138.11 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents, for a 48.8% increase.

Houston County, 188.17 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents, for a 84.2% increase.

Mower County, 152.26 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents, for a 110.3% increase.

Winona County, 150.54 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents, for a nearly 81% increase.

Statewide, only one other county – Renville – is considered an area with high community transmission of COVID. Twenty-two other counties are considered areas with medium transmission.

To reduce community transmission, public health officials have encouraged residents to take actions to reduce the rate of spread.

Recommendations include:

