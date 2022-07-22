SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Olmsted, Winona counties are areas of high COVID transmission

Much of the region also saw an increase in the number reported COVID-related hospitalizations to 13.4 per 100,000, which increased most counties to medium transmission status.

072122CovidMap.JPG
Olmsted and Winona counties are considered areas of high community transmission of COVID-19, according to the latest report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
July 22, 2022 08:34 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — COVID transmission rates varied throughout Southeast Minnesota, with three counties seeing declines as five saw increases.

Olmsted County remained classified as an area of high community transmission under federal guidelines as the number of reported cases during a seven-day period increased by nearly 6.5%.

Also Read
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to people after delivering remarks on climate change and renewable energy in Somerset, Massachusetts
National
Biden tests positive for COVID, has mild symptoms, taking Paxlovid treatment
Cases in the United States are up more than 25% in the last month, according to CDC data, as the rapidly spreading BA.5 subvariant has taken hold.
July 21, 2022 10:56 AM
 · 
By  Trevor Hunnicutt, Steve Holland and Jeff Mason / Reuters
CORONAVIRUS.JPG
Minnesota
COVID omicron subvariants dominant in Minnesota, though effects yet to be seen
The Minnesota Department of Health said the two variants have become more dominant in the state, thoughs the variants have grown, the number of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota has continued to trend downward since mid-May. Those numbers could be deceiving, however.
July 12, 2022 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier

The Centers for Disease Control reported that the county had 205.3 new confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in its weekly report on Thursday.

The increase comes amid the reported spread of the BA.5 omicron variant, which Gregory Poland, head of Mayo Clinic's Vaccine Research Group, has said is hypercontagious and has contributed to increases in hospitalizations and ICU admissions.

"Right now, we don't have any evidence that it leads to a higher death rate. So that's good," Poland said in a recent report released by Mayo Clinic. "Nonetheless, among the unvaccinated with this variant, they're about fivefold more likely to get infected than people who have been vaccinated and boosted, about seven-and-a-hajf times more likely to be hospitalized, and about 14 to 15 times more likely to die if they get infected."

ADVERTISEMENT

Winona County reportedly saw the highest case-rate increase in the region during the past week, with nearly 214 new confirmed cases per 100,000 residents, which was a 42.1 cases per 100,000 increase from the previous week.

Much of the region also saw an increase in the number reported COVID-related hospitalizations to 13.4 per 100,000, which increased most counties to medium transmission status.

Goodhue County, which has its own hospitalization data, was the only Southeast Minnesota county to remain classified as an area of low community transmission. It’s seven-day hospitalization rate was 6.1 per 100,000 residents, with a new case rate of 151, which was a 9.4% weekly increase.

Here’s how the case rates unfolded in the rest of the region:

  • Dodge County, 100.32 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents, for a 27.58% decrease.
  • Fillmore County, 142.4 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents, for a 30.43% increase.
  • Houston County, 204.3 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents, for a 8.57% increase.
  • Mower County, 139.78 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents, for an 8.2% decrease.
  • Wabasha County, 134.09 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents, for a nearly 34.1% decrease

By comparison, the statewide seven-day case rate increased by nearly 31.5% with 168.8 new confirmed cases per 100,000 residents.
Three other Minnesota counties join Olmsted and Winona as areas considered to have high community transmission of COVID. They are Kittson, Martin and Wadena counties.

With cases increasing in the region, Olmsted County Public Health has offered suggestions for reducing the impacts. They are:

  • Wearing a mask indoors in public.
  • Getting a COVID-19 vaccine and staying up to date with boosters.
  • Getting tested when symptoms occur.
  • Following the CDC’s quarantine and isolation guidance when ill.
Related Topics: CORONAVIRUSCENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: Fun and games to start soon at the Med City's new 'toybrary'
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
July 22, 2022 07:23 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: July 17-23, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
July 22, 2022 06:52 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
20220721_113702.jpg
Business
Fun and games to start soon at the Med City's new 'toybrary'
The Nana Gogo Toybrary, the brainchild of Pavitra Kumar, is expected to open its doors in northwest Rochester at 2300 Superior Drive Northwest on Aug. 20.
July 22, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Thursday Downtown, July 21, 2022
Local
Photos: Thursdays Downtown on July 21, 2022
Thursdays Downtown hosted live music, street vendors and big crowds along Peace Plaza and 1st Avenue in Downtown Rochester on Thursday, July 21.
July 21, 2022 09:40 PM
 · 
By  Tucker Allen Covey