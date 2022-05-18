SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 18
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Omar to challenge Palmer for Rochester's Ward 5 city council seat

City council candidate says she wants to represent Rochester's growing minority community.

SaidaOmar.jpeg
Saida Omar
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
May 18, 2022 04:13 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Rochester business owner Saida Omar is challenging Shaun Palmer for the Ward 5 Rochester City Council seat.

She said she’s running to represent Rochester’s growing minority community while also working to improve the city as a whole.

Read more from Randy
Historic Chateau Theatre
Local
Up to $250k in state DMC funds will help upgrade Chateau Theatre for new use
DMCC Corp. board approves up to $250,000 after Rochester City Council approved operating agreement for city-owned building.
May 18, 2022 02:30 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Updated LINK BRT route.jpg
Local
$9.4 million extension to Rochester rapid transit approved by state DMCC board
Proposed changes are expected to add cost to federal request without added local expense.
May 18, 2022 02:27 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Local
Macken files for Olmsted County District 5 seat
Rochester resident cites desire to be listener with commonsense approach to office.
May 18, 2022 12:43 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Load More

“I’m trying to make sure the city knows it’s growing and the population is becoming more diverse,” she said. “I just want to put my foot in there and see what I can do as a minority resident to help the city.”

A Somali immigrant, Omar said she moved to Rochester from Washington, D.C., to get the best medical treatment available for her father. She said her family realized the city needed transportation services for people with disabilities, so they created Remjoy Transportation Services.

She said her work and experiences locally have fueled her desire to do more for residents of Rochester.

ADVERTISEMENT

The filing period for the Nov. 8 council election started Tuesday and will continue throughout the end of the month.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTERELECTION 2022
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Local
Changes made for four voting location for the upcoming special congressional election
Here are the four voting locations that have been changed in Rochester for the upcoming special election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
May 18, 2022 04:51 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Jennifer Carnahan
Local
Lawsuits filed against Hagedorn's widow by his family called 'political stunt'
Two civil suits, filed in Faribault County District Court on Monday, May 16, 2022, allege that Rep. Jim Hagedorn asked his mother and step-father, as well as his sister, to help pay for the cost of his cancer treatment and that money has not been paid back by his widow, Jennifer Carnahan.
May 18, 2022 04:49 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
41st st apartments.jpg
Members Only
Business
Work to start soon on new apartment complex in northwest Rochester
A new 140-unit apartment complex is slated to built on open land along Rochester’s 41st Street Northwest, just west of the Mr. Car Wash building. The project manager hopes to break ground in July, if possible.
May 18, 2022 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
20220518.HomeHelpMN.PNG
Local
State Housing Commission launches federally funded program to assist home owners on mortgage rates
The Minnesota Housing Commission has launched a program for home owners who have fallen behind on expenses called HomeHelpMN. The time to apply for the program is short though as the Housing Commission expects greater demand for financial aid than what they have available through the program.
May 18, 2022 03:38 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson