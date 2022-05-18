Omar to challenge Palmer for Rochester's Ward 5 city council seat

ROCHESTER — Rochester business owner Saida Omar is challenging Shaun Palmer for the Ward 5 Rochester City Council seat.

She said she’s running to represent Rochester’s growing minority community while also working to improve the city as a whole.

“I’m trying to make sure the city knows it’s growing and the population is becoming more diverse,” she said. “I just want to put my foot in there and see what I can do as a minority resident to help the city.”

A Somali immigrant, Omar said she moved to Rochester from Washington, D.C., to get the best medical treatment available for her father. She said her family realized the city needed transportation services for people with disabilities, so they created Remjoy Transportation Services.

She said her work and experiences locally have fueled her desire to do more for residents of Rochester.

The filing period for the Nov. 8 council election started Tuesday and will continue throughout the end of the month.