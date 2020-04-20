Following the path taken by Mayo Clinic and others, Olmsted Medical Center announced Monday that it will be making staffing and wage reductions to mitigate financial losses due to the pandemic.
“Due to many years of strong financial management and the excellent work of our employees in our organization over the years, we have been able to support all our employees and clinicians through the month of April," OMC CEO Tim Weir stated in the announcement. "Despite our stable financial position, we understand that appropriate fiduciary measures need to be undertaken to ensure our ability to continue to serve our patients when this pandemic abates."
The Rochester-based medical center has seen patient visits decline 60 to 70 percent due to elective procedures being put on hold. That adds up to projected losses of about $25 million for April through June.
On April 28, OMC President Dr. James Hoffman and CEO Weir will have their salaries cut by 20 percent. The salaries of senior administrators will be cut by 15 percent.
As of May 12, directors, managers, and physician administrative leaders will have salaries reduced by 7.5 percent. Physicians and podiatrists will have wage cuts of 7.5 percent.
OMC plans to also "implement a combination of temporary staff reductions through furloughs in some areas and reduction in compensation/pay in other areas" on May 12. Hourly employees could have hours reduced, but their wages will not be cut.
The medical system has 1,346 employees.
The plan is to review these measures every four weeks. OMC doesn't expect the furloughs, salary cuts and other expense reductions to make up the projected loss for the year. The addition of financial relief funds from the state and the federal government also is not expected to be able to make up the difference.
“Since 1949, patients have counted on OMC to be their community healthcare provider, and we fully intend to resume our patient care services to meet our communities’ needs as soon as possible,” Weir said in the announcement.