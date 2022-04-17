SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
News | Local

On anniversary of 2 unsolved Rochester murders, police again asking for information

Anyone with information about the death of Robert E. Volgmann or April Jean Sorensen is asked to call Rochester police investigator Chris Weber or Crime Stoppers.

Bobby Volgmann
Bobby Volgmann
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
April 17, 2022 11:59 AM
ROCHESTER — A little more than two years ago, Robert E. Volgmann's landlord found him dead.

Police say he was assaulted and killed in his Northwest Rochester apartment. No arrests have been made since the discovery of Volgmann's body April 16, 2020.

On the two-year anniversary of his death, Rochester police are again asking for anyone with information about Volgmann's death to contact investigator Chris Weber at 507-328-2897 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or rochesterolmstedcrimestoppers.org.

Volgmann, 41, was found dead inside his apartment at 2319 28½ Ave. NW. Police said shortly after his death that when officers arrived, Volgmann was "obviously deceased and it appeared he suffered physical trauma that may have led to his death."

Police said at that time that Volgmann was dead for at least 24 hours before his body was discovered. His death was ruled a homicide.

Volgmann was last seen alive April 12, 2020.

His family has said in statements that Volgmann, whom they called Bobby, was very close to his family, especially his mother, who died a few weeks before Volgmann.

"It was a very difficult day, getting a phone call of another family member gone too soon…Our family is still searching for answers, with restless nights as well as broken hearts… Please help us solve this case and finally put Bobby to rest,” one of Volgmann's sisters said in a statement released by the police department about a year after his death.

Volgmann's death is one of two recent unsolved homicides in Rochester.

In April 2007, 27-year-old April Jean Sorensen's body was found on the bedroom floor of her home in the 4800 block of 22nd Avenue Northwest after first responders were called for a report of a fire.

April Sorensen
April Sorensen (Rochester and Olmsted County Crime Stoppers)

Investigators believe the fire was set in an attempt to cover up her murder. The door to the bedroom had been closed, allowing the fire to burn hot enough to damage the contents of the room so that very little forensic evidence could be recovered.

An autopsy revealed that Sorensen was strangled and stabbed to death.

Sorensen was an aspiring dental hygienist, wife and marathon runner. In 2021, the Rochester Police Department said in a statement that Sorensen had no enemies and was very well liked by everyone.

"Her death was untimely and a huge loss for her family, friends and our community," the department said.

