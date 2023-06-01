99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

On her 27th birthday, the family of Madeline Kingsbury asks people to share information on her disappearance

“Celebrating Maddi’s birthday looks different this year, but we will NOT give up hope,” wrote the Finding Madeline Kingsbury group.

Shining A Light For Madeline
A basket of buttons lay on a table during a candlelight vigil for Madeline Kingsbury on Friday, May 5, 2023, at First Congregational Church in Winona.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Today at 2:55 PM

WINONA, Minn. — In honor of Madeline Kingsbury on her 27th birthday, community members encourage people to share information regarding her disappearance as well as light her way home with blue lights, candles and ribbons.

While sharing Kingsbury’s favorite color through the blue displays, she is also known for her caring, quirky and fearless personality as a mother, sister and friend. Kingsbury has been missing from her Winona home since March 31. She is a Winona State University graduate, mother of two children, University of Minnesota graduate student and Mayo Clinic employee.

“We’re hoping that with it being her birthday tomorrow that will kind of prompt people to call in any information they may know or have been withholding,” Megan Kingsbury, Madeline’s older sister, said in a TikTok video on May 31. “We’re asking anybody to tie a blue ribbon around a tree in their yard or get a blue light bulb to shine for her.”

Celebrating others was a big part of Maddi Kingsbury's personality, her family said.

“When she was a little girl, she was always very, super excited about birthdays and … when she was enjoying her birthday parties I think she was more excited about planning the next one for the next year than what was going on that day,” shared David Kingsbury, Madeline’s father, in a video on Facebook. “She’s always said when she was a kid she never wanted to grow up, and I think maybe because she wanted to have fun birthday parties.”

During the continued search for Kingsbury, the Phi Theta Chi sorority sisters from Winona State also coordinate searches and communicate with people from around the state and country on the Finding Madeline Kingsbury group.

“Celebrating Maddi’s birthday looks different this year, but we will NOT give up hope,” wrote the Finding Madeline Kingsbury group.

A Mississippi River shoreline search is being held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 3. For more information on the search location and other ways to support the Kingsbury and Naber family, visit the Finding Madeline Kingsbury Facebook group. The sorority sisters are also hosting a silent auction on June 10 at Witoka Tavern in Winona.

Shining A Light For Madeline
Shirts were available during a candlelight vigil for Madeline Kingsbury on Friday, May 5, 2023, at First Congregational Church in Winona.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

“We love you Maddi,” the group wrote in another post. “We miss you every second of everyday. Please come home.”

“We wish she was here with us to celebrate with her,” shared David Kingsbury.

Winona County Emergency Management asks people to share information and tips by contacting Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at CrimeStoppersMN.org or 800-222-4777.

“If you have any information, even if you think it is small or trivial, say something,” wrote the Emergency Management organization in a Facebook post. “We will continue working everyday until Madeline is home.”

Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in feature reporting as well as enhancing online articles. Readers can reach Rebecca at 507-285-7681 or rmitchell@postbulletin.com.





