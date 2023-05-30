On Memorial Day, a Rochester man recalls his dad's World War II service and sacrifice

ROCHESTER — Honor guards for the Veterans of Foreign Wars and The American Legion in Rochester held a memorial service at the Center Street Bridge for service members buried at sea.

Among those paying tribute was Jim Crawley, sporting a red Marine Corps hat and bearing a gleaming Springfield, thinking about his dad.

Jim’s dad, Hubert Crawley, wasn’t killed while serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II. It was a small miracle that he didn’t. But he was badly wounded during the Battle of Okinawa in the final months of the U.S. Pacific campaign against Japan.

Crawley was in the sickbay on the USS Birmingham after serving on nightwatch, nursing an athlete’s foot condition, Jim Crawley said. Above him the battle roared. During the fight, the Japanese launched the largest kamikaze attack of the war.

The big guns on the Birmingham were going off, which was not unusual in the midst of combat. There were seven people in the little sickbay room, listening to the concussive guns of the ship going off. Crawley turned to the guy next to him and said, “Something must be getting close.”

That’s when a 500-pound bomb struck the ship, pierced through three decks, landed in the sickbay and exploded, killing everybody but Jim’s dad.

Crawley suffered a broken back and his legs were mangled.

“He was the only survivor,” Jim Crawley said. “It killed all the doctors, corpsmen and patients, except my dad.”

Crawley was a month away from his 18th-birthday when he suffered his grievous wounds. He spent a year in hospital recovering from them.

Crawley returned to his hometown of Rochester and became a furniture mover, a surprising occupation given the severity and type of wounds he suffered. Jim could always tell when his war wounds began to bother dad, because he would walk in a rocking fashion.

He died in 1988.

Jim said his dad was proud of his service.

“Because of him, we all did it,” Jim said.

Memorial Day has evolved over the decades. It was first called Decoration Day. People decorated the graves of the war dead, specifically those who died in the Civil War.

After World War I, it became a day to honor all who died in American wars. Congress made the last Monday of May a national holiday in 1971.

On this Monday, the American Legion Post #92 led a procession to Soldiers Field Veteran Memorial, where a program was held to honor the sacrifices of U.S. service members. Veterans also paid tribute at the gravesites of fallen soldiers at local cemeteries.

“All of us have our own stories,” said Gilmore, commander of American Legion No. 92. “All of us have friends and family that didn’t come home. This is a great weekend to be able to spend time with your friends and family. Yeah, we got off work. And there’s a lot of great sales. But this what it’s truly about.”

