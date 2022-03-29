Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 29
One dead in Wanamingo house fire Monday night

Fifty-six-year-old Jay Siegle was pronounced dead on the scene by medical personnel. The State Fire Marshall's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

By Post Bulletin staff report
March 29, 2022 01:12 PM
WANAMINGO — A man died in a Wanamingo house fire Monday night, according to a news release from the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies received a call of a house fire at roughly 9:40 p.m. at 529 Braget Circle in Wanamingo. The residents, Jay and Monica Siegle, were in bed when they smelled something burning, the release stated.

The couple attempted to leave the house, with Monica thinking her husband was behind her. Monica ran to a neighbor's home and told them about the fire and that Jay was still inside the house. The neighbor called 911 and attempted to enter the home but couldn't, due to heavy black smoke.

The Wanamingo Fire Department arrived at the house fire shortly after the call. Jay was found a short time after firefighters began fighting the fire and ventilating the home. Life-saving measures were administered on the scene, but the 56-year-old was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Monica was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital - Saint Marys for evaluation.

The fire is not considered suspicious, and the State Fire Marshall's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Mayo One, Zumbrota Ambulance and the Southern Minnesota Regional Examiner's Office also responded to the scene.

