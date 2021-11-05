One hurt in crash with semi in Lewiston Friday morning

LEWISTON -- A 71-year-old Lewiston man was hospitalized Friday morning after his vehicle and a semi collided on U.S. Highway 14 in Lewiston.

The Minnesota State Patrol was called about 7:30 a.m. to Highway 14 and Winona County Road 25 in Lewiston for a crash between a 2015 Ford Escape and a 2001 Kenworth semi tractor, according to the State Patrol crash report.

The semi truck was westbound on Highway 14 and the Ford was southbound on County Road 25 when the two collided in the intersection.

The 71-year-old driver of the Ford, Edward Leon Peterson, was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for non-life threatening injuries, according to the crash report.

The driver of the semi, 39-year-old Andrew Stephen Beer, of Preston, was not injured.

Both were wearing seat belts.

The Winona County Sheriff's Office also responded to the crash.