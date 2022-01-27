One hurt in rollover crash in Mower County
A 17-year-old Grand Meadow girl suffered non-life threatening injuries Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in a single-vehicle crash.
GRAND MEADOW — A Grand Meadow teenager was hurt Wednesday evening, Jan. 26, 2022, in a single-vehicle crash in rural Mower County.
A 1999 Plymouth Grand Voyager van was eastbound on Minnesota Highway 16 at its intersection of 760th Avenue about 9:20 p.m. when the 17-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle on the snowy and icy road and it rolled, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.
Summer Jeanne Smith was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to the crash report.
The State Patrol was assisted in its response by Grand Meadow police, fire and ambulance as well as the Mower County Sheriff's Office.
The 51-year-old trooper was injured Wednesday evening, Jan. 26, 2022, in a two-vehicle crash in Faribault.
The Rochester Fire Department said the Wednesday evening fire, Jan. 26, 2022, caused a significant amount of damage to the ice rink's warming house.
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
Contract negotiations between the Kahler Hospitality Group and Unite Here Local 17 are scheduled to begin on Feb. 14 and Feb. 15. Local 17 represents 150 to 200 employees that work at KHG’s downtown Rochester hotels.
Community dances or theater performances might be early productions at historic downtown site.
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Report of possible development in special city districts headed for Rochester City Council review next month