One hurt in rollover crash in Mower County

GRAND MEADOW — A Grand Meadow teenager was hurt Wednesday evening, Jan. 26, 2022, in a single-vehicle crash in rural Mower County.

A 1999 Plymouth Grand Voyager van was eastbound on Minnesota Highway 16 at its intersection of 760th Avenue about 9:20 p.m. when the 17-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle on the snowy and icy road and it rolled, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

Summer Jeanne Smith was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to the crash report.

The State Patrol was assisted in its response by Grand Meadow police, fire and ambulance as well as the Mower County Sheriff's Office.