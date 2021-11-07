SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

One hurt in rollover crash near Dexter

An Austin man was hurt early Sunday after driving off the roadway on Interstate 90.

Police lights crash report
stock photo
November 07, 2021 12:08 PM
Share

DEXTER — An Austin man was hurt early Sunday in a one-vehicle crash.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Ryan Daniel Olson, 31, was heading east on Interstate 90 near Dexter shortly after 2 a.m. when he drove off the roadway. The 2011 GMC Terrain he was driving rolled in the ditch on the left side of the road.

Olson was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys Campus in Rochester with non-life-threatening injuries.

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETYMOWER COUNTY
What to read next
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts