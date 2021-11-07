One hurt in rollover crash near Dexter

DEXTER — An Austin man was hurt early Sunday in a one-vehicle crash.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Ryan Daniel Olson, 31, was heading east on Interstate 90 near Dexter shortly after 2 a.m. when he drove off the roadway. The 2011 GMC Terrain he was driving rolled in the ditch on the left side of the road.

Olson was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys Campus in Rochester with non-life-threatening injuries.