News | Local
One in custody after shots fired in Northwest Rochester Saturday

No one was injured when a vehicle and at least one building were struck by gunfire Saturday afternoon.

John Molseed
By John Molseed
October 30, 2022 11:37 AM
ROCHESTER — One person is in custody after a report of shots fired in Northwest Rochester Saturday afternoon.

According to the Rochester Police Department, police responded to a report of shots fired Saturday in the 2300 block of 8 1/2 Avenue NW at about 2:30 p.m.

At least one vehicle was hit by gunfire multiple times and one building was struck once, according to Rochester Police.

One person was taken into custody in the incident and police said they don't believe there is an ongoing danger to the public from the incident.

John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
