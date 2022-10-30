One in custody after shots fired in Northwest Rochester Saturday
No one was injured when a vehicle and at least one building were struck by gunfire Saturday afternoon.
ROCHESTER — One person is in custody after a report of shots fired in Northwest Rochester Saturday afternoon.
According to the Rochester Police Department, police responded to a report of shots fired Saturday in the 2300 block of 8 1/2 Avenue NW at about 2:30 p.m.
At least one vehicle was hit by gunfire multiple times and one building was struck once, according to Rochester Police.
One person was taken into custody in the incident and police said they don't believe there is an ongoing danger to the public from the incident.
