News reporting
One injured after crash on Highway 44 north of Caledonia

The 33-year-old driver suffered non-life threatening injuries after his car left the roadway.

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
July 08, 2022 09:22 AM
UNION TOWNSHIP — One person was injured after his car left the roadway in Union Township in Houston County at 5:34 p.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022.

A 2013 Ford Flex was traveling south on Minnesota State Highway 44 at Houston County Road 20 when it left the road and crashed, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report. The road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.

The driver, 33-year-old Jonathan Curtis Rugg of La Crosse, Wis., was transported to Gundersen Health System with non-life threatening injuries.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office and Caledonia Police Department and Ambulance also responded.

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
