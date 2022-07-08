One injured after crash on Highway 44 north of Caledonia
The 33-year-old driver suffered non-life threatening injuries after his car left the roadway.
UNION TOWNSHIP — One person was injured after his car left the roadway in Union Township in Houston County at 5:34 p.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022.
A 2013 Ford Flex was traveling south on Minnesota State Highway 44 at Houston County Road 20 when it left the road and crashed, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report. The road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.
The driver, 33-year-old Jonathan Curtis Rugg of La Crosse, Wis., was transported to Gundersen Health System with non-life threatening injuries.
The Houston County Sheriff’s Office and Caledonia Police Department and Ambulance also responded.
