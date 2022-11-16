SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
One injured after parked car hit on Highway 52 near Civic Center Drive

A Mankato man was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

111522 52 Civic Center Crash.PNG
A car crash on U.S. Highway 52 around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.
Contributed / Minnesota Department of Transportation
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
November 16, 2022 12:24 PM
ROCHESTER — A Mankato man was injured after his parked car was hit at 6:53 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.

A 2014 Ford Taurus was parked on the shoulder of southbound U.S. Highway 52 at Civic Center Drive when a southbound 2010 Chevrolet Malibu hit the Ford, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 26-year-old Alex Xorxe Xorxe of Lake Charles, La., was uninjured in the crash. The state patrol crash report notes that drugs or alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

The driver of the Ford, 22-year-old Timothy Nugene Bremer, of Mankato, was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries. Bremer's passenger, 20-year-old Forrest Quincy Wolf of Coon Rapids, was uninjured in the crash.

The roads were wet on Tuesday afternoon after a morning of snow. Snowy conditions are expected to continue through Thursday in the Rochester area.

The Rochester Police Department, Rochester Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service also responded.

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
