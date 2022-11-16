One injured after parked car hit on Highway 52 near Civic Center Drive

ROCHESTER — A Mankato man was injured after his parked car was hit at 6:53 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.

A 2014 Ford Taurus was parked on the shoulder of southbound U.S. Highway 52 at Civic Center Drive when a southbound 2010 Chevrolet Malibu hit the Ford, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 26-year-old Alex Xorxe Xorxe of Lake Charles, La., was uninjured in the crash. The state patrol crash report notes that drugs or alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

The driver of the Ford, 22-year-old Timothy Nugene Bremer, of Mankato, was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries. Bremer's passenger, 20-year-old Forrest Quincy Wolf of Coon Rapids, was uninjured in the crash.

The roads were wet on Tuesday afternoon after a morning of snow. Snowy conditions are expected to continue through Thursday in the Rochester area.

The Rochester Police Department, Rochester Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service also responded.