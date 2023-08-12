Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
One injured after semi truck rolled on side in Steele County

The road conditions were wet, according to the Minnesota State Patrol report.

Police lights crash report
Stock photo
By Staff reports
Today at 7:43 AM

A semi truck driver was injured after the vehicle rolled on its side in rural Steele County on Friday night, Aug. 11.

The Volvo semi, driven by 37-year-old Shalva Makharadze, was traveling westbound on Highway 14 when it rolled onto its side, according to the Minnesota State Patrol report.

The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. on westbound Highway 14 at 44th Ave, near Havana Township in Steele County.

Makharadze's injuries were listed as non-life-threatening. He was taken to Owatonna Hospital.

Makharadze is from Brooklyn, New York.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
