One injured after semi truck rolled on side in Steele County

A semi truck driver was injured after the vehicle rolled on its side in rural Steele County on Friday night, Aug. 11.

The Volvo semi, driven by 37-year-old Shalva Makharadze, was traveling westbound on Highway 14 when it rolled onto its side, according to the Minnesota State Patrol report.

The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. on westbound Highway 14 at 44th Ave, near Havana Township in Steele County.

Makharadze's injuries were listed as non-life-threatening. He was taken to Owatonna Hospital.

Makharadze is from Brooklyn, New York.