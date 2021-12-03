One injured in crash on U.S. Highway 63 Thursday

A Rochester woman was injured Thursday evening in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 63 in Farmington Township.

A 2010 Honda Odyssey was northbound on Highway 63 and a 2012 New Holland tractor was southbound when the two vehicles collided just after 5 p.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver of the Honda, 39-year-old Christina Marie Long, of Rochester, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys, according to the State Patrol.

The driver of the tractor, 18-year-old Kaden Daniel Kehren, of Lake City, was not injured.