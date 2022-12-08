SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

One injured in deer vs. car crash near Chatfield

A 23-year-old man from Mazeppa was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

Police lights crash report
Stock photo
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
December 08, 2022 10:26 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

OLMSTED COUNTY — A Mazeppa man was injured after a car hit a deer at 6 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.

A 2008 Toyota Rav4 was traveling southbound on Highway 52 at Olmsted County Road 7 north of Chatfield when it hit a deer and left the roadway, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The passenger, 23-year-old Cory Thomas Berkner of Mazeppa, was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver, 38-year-old Dustin Daniel Kowalewski of Rochester, was uninjured in the crash.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Chatfield Fire Department also responded.

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETYCHATFIELDZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: December 4-10, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
December 08, 2022 10:17 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Northern Lights Festival
Arts and Entertainment
Rochester lights festival shutters after one weekend
Northern Lights Festival announced Wednesday night it's closing down early.
December 08, 2022 09:26 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
090120.N.RPB.Drone.Hwy14CoRd104.02.jpg
Local
Public event highlights options for Highway 14 intersection at County Road 44
Olmsted County and Minnesota Department of Transportation staff will be on hand Wednesday to discuss alternatives for site.
December 08, 2022 09:24 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
City-County Government Center
Local
Olmsted County commissioners get ready for monthly evening meetings
The commissioners have typically met at 9 a.m. on the first Tuesday of the month and 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday. The change will move the first monthly meeting to 10 a.m. and the second to 6 p.m.
December 08, 2022 09:16 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen