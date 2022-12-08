One injured in deer vs. car crash near Chatfield
A 23-year-old man from Mazeppa was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.
OLMSTED COUNTY — A Mazeppa man was injured after a car hit a deer at 6 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
A 2008 Toyota Rav4 was traveling southbound on Highway 52 at Olmsted County Road 7 north of Chatfield when it hit a deer and left the roadway, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.
The passenger, 23-year-old Cory Thomas Berkner of Mazeppa, was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver, 38-year-old Dustin Daniel Kowalewski of Rochester, was uninjured in the crash.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Chatfield Fire Department also responded.
