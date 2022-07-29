One injured in I-90 crash in Dakota
A 23-year-old Wisconsin man was injured in the crash that occurred Thursday.
DAKOTA, Minn. — One person was injured after rolling his vehicle in a ditch in Dakota at 9:18 p.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022.
A 2014 Subaru Legacy was traveling eastbound on Interstate 90 near Center Street when it entered a ditch and rolled, according to the Minnesota State Patrol report.
The driver, 23-year-old Alec Gerard Gorski of La Crosse, Wis., was transported to Gundersen Health System with non-life threatening injuries.
The Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Dakota Fire Department and Tri-State Ambulance also responded.
