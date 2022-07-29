SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
One injured in I-90 crash in Dakota

A 23-year-old Wisconsin man was injured in the crash that occurred Thursday.

Dakota - Winona County map.png
Created with Datawrapper
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
July 29, 2022 09:27 AM
DAKOTA, Minn. — One person was injured after rolling his vehicle in a ditch in Dakota at 9:18 p.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022.

A 2014 Subaru Legacy was traveling eastbound on Interstate 90 near Center Street when it entered a ditch and rolled, according to the Minnesota State Patrol report.

The driver, 23-year-old Alec Gerard Gorski of La Crosse, Wis., was transported to Gundersen Health System with non-life threatening injuries.

The Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Dakota Fire Department and Tri-State Ambulance also responded.

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
