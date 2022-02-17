SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

One injured in three-vehicle crash Wednesday in Kalmar Township

A 61-year-old Rochester woman was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for non-life threatening injuries.

Byron - Olmsted County map.png
Created with Datawrapper
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
February 17, 2022 09:07 AM
Share

BYRON — A Rochester woman suffered non-life threatening injuries Wednesday evening, Feb. 16, 2022, in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 14 in Kalmar Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol was called around 5:30 p.m. to the intersection of U.S. Highway 14 and 60th Avenue Northwest for a three-vehicle crash.

A 2015 Chrysler 300 was westbound on Highway 14 in the right lane, a 2019 Subaru Outback was in the left lane and a 2015 Mazda CX-5 was southbound on 60th Avenue Northwest when the three vehicles collided at the intersection, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver of the Mazda, 61-year-old Ruth Twitt, of Rochester, was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saints Marys for non-life threatening injuries. The report notes that drugs or alcohol may have been a factor.

The driver of the Chrysler, 58-year-old Patty Kay Whitehurst, of Elysian, Minn., and her passengers Thomas Federick Kiner and Dorothy Arlene Kiner, both 85 of Janesville, were not injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

The driver of the Subaru, 43-year-old Richard Michael Decker and his 7-year-old passenger, Cashel Mark Decker, both of Byron, were not injured.

All were wearing seat belts.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted the state patrol in its response.

Also Read
Police car lights crime
Local
Stewartville family's 8-month-old puppy dead, found to have antifreeze in its system
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office received a report on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 13, 2022, from a woman in the 2200 block of Mockingbird Place Northwest in Stewartville that said she believed her adult son's 8-month-old American pitbull puppy had been poisoned.
February 17, 2022 09:36 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Police car lights crime crash arrest
Local
Narcotics warrant nets more than 7 pounds of cocaine, thousands in cash
A 32-year-old Rochester man was arrested Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, after law enforcement reportedly found cocaine in his home.
February 17, 2022 09:28 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: February 13-19, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
February 17, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Load More

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETYBYRON
What to read next
01 Lake Pepin Ice Survey
Local
An 'average' year for ice and snow for the Lake Pepin, Upper Mississippi
On Wednesday, the Corps of Engineers from St. Paul measured the ice on Lake Pepin to help prognosticate the start of the tow boat season.
February 17, 2022 07:47 AM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: Rochester business files lawsuit over transportation improvement district fees
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
February 17, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Mayo Clinic
Business
Did Mayo double pay raises? Not exactly.
An announced pay scale increase in January and a minimum raise announced Monday doesn't mean pay increases have doubled.
February 16, 2022 06:35 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Karen Lemke
Local
Lemke tapped to lead Rochester Public Library
Library board chooses head of marketing and community engagement to step into director role.
February 16, 2022 05:37 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen