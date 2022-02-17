One injured in three-vehicle crash Wednesday in Kalmar Township

BYRON — A Rochester woman suffered non-life threatening injuries Wednesday evening, Feb. 16, 2022, in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 14 in Kalmar Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol was called around 5:30 p.m. to the intersection of U.S. Highway 14 and 60th Avenue Northwest for a three-vehicle crash.

A 2015 Chrysler 300 was westbound on Highway 14 in the right lane, a 2019 Subaru Outback was in the left lane and a 2015 Mazda CX-5 was southbound on 60th Avenue Northwest when the three vehicles collided at the intersection, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver of the Mazda, 61-year-old Ruth Twitt, of Rochester, was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saints Marys for non-life threatening injuries. The report notes that drugs or alcohol may have been a factor.

The driver of the Chrysler, 58-year-old Patty Kay Whitehurst, of Elysian, Minn., and her passengers Thomas Federick Kiner and Dorothy Arlene Kiner, both 85 of Janesville, were not injured.

The driver of the Subaru, 43-year-old Richard Michael Decker and his 7-year-old passenger, Cashel Mark Decker, both of Byron, were not injured.

All were wearing seat belts.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted the state patrol in its response.