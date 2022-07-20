SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
One injured in two-vehicle crash in Red Wing

A 78-year-old Wisconsin woman was injured in the crash that occurred Tuesday.

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
July 20, 2022 09:36 AM
RED WING — One person was injured when two vehicles collided in Red Wing at 5:31 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

A 2006 Chevrolet HHR was preparing to turn from northbound U.S. Highway 61 onto U.S. Highway 63. A 2005 Ford Explorer was traveling southbound on Highway 61 and crossing the Highway 63 intersection when the vehicles collided, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 78-year-old Carole Ruth Severson of Cumberland, Wisconsin, was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Wing with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford, 68-year-old Robert Allen Jensen of Lake City, Minnesota, and his passenger, 41-year-old Amy Lynn Jensen of Lake City, were uninjured in the crash.

The Red Wing Police Department, Red Wing Fire Department and Red Wing Ambulance also responded.

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
