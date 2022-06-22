One injured in two vehicle crash on Highway 14 near Lewiston
A 70-year-old woman was transported to Winona Health with non-life threatening injuries.
WINONA COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash occurred on U.S. Highway 14 at 3:10 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Warren Township near Lewiston.
A 2013 Chrysler 300 was eastbound on Highway 14 when it collided with a 2021 Toyota Tundra that was attempting to make a turn from the eastbound lanes, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.
The driver of the Chrysler, 70-year-old Sandra Kay Kieselhorst of Minnesota City, was transported to Winona Health with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the Toyota, 35-year-old Drew Allen Krings of Winona, was uninjured in the crash.
The Winona County Sheriff’s Office and Lewiston Fire & Rescue also responded.
