One injured in two-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Lake City

LAKE CITY — A two-vehicle crash occurred on U.S. Highway 63 at 8:35 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Lake City.

A 2019 Dodge Durango was southbound on Highway 63 and stopped to turn at Cross Street. A 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander was also traveling south on Highway 63 when the vehicles collided in the intersection, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver of the Durango, 49-year-old Trevor Patrick Zimmerman of Lake City, was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System-Lake City with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, 45-year-old Jeffrey Alan Delaurentis of Byron, was uninjured in the crash.

The Lake City Police Department, Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office and Lake City Ambulance also responded.