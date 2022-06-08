SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
One injured in two-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Lake City

The 49-year-old man was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System-Lake City with non-life threatening injuries.

Lake City - Wabasha County map.png
Created with Datawrapper
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
June 08, 2022 10:21 AM
LAKE CITY — A two-vehicle crash occurred on U.S. Highway 63 at 8:35 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Lake City.

A 2019 Dodge Durango was southbound on Highway 63 and stopped to turn at Cross Street. A 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander was also traveling south on Highway 63 when the vehicles collided in the intersection, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver of the Durango, 49-year-old Trevor Patrick Zimmerman of Lake City, was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System-Lake City with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, 45-year-old Jeffrey Alan Delaurentis of Byron, was uninjured in the crash.

The Lake City Police Department, Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office and Lake City Ambulance also responded.

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
