News | Local

One injured in Welch Township crash Thursday morning

A 69-year-old man was taken to a hospital Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, for non-life threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash.

Police lights crash report
stock photo
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
December 23, 2021 08:49 AM
WELCH — A 69-year-old Red Wing man was hospitalized Thursday morning following a two-vehicle crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a crash just after 6:05 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 61 and County Road 31. A 2011 Chevy Colorado was southbound on County Road 31 and a 2013 Toyota Avalon was northbound on Highway 61 when the two vehicles collided in the intersection.

The driver of the Chevy, 34-year-old Landon Erwin Williams, of Welch, was not injured. The driver of the Toyota, 69-year-old James Edward Plucker, of Red Wing, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Red Wing.

Both were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, the Pine Island Police Department and Red Wing Ambulance assisted the State Patrol at the scene.

