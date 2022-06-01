SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 1
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

One man killed in head-on collision in Wabasha Tuesday afternoon

Two motorcycles were traveling south on Wisconsin Highway 25/Minnesota Highway 60 at 3:02 p.m. in Buffalo County on the bridge leading to Wabasha when one of the motorcycles collided head-on with a vehicle that deviated into the southbound lane while heading north.

Wabasha - Wabasha County map.png
Created with Datawrapper
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
June 01, 2022 01:42 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

WABASHA — A Redwood Falls, Minn., man was killed in a three-vehicle crash on the interstate bridge leading into Wabasha on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

Douglas Hildebrandt, 67, of Redwood Falls, and Mark Machart, 65, also of Redwood Falls, were each driving motorcycles together south on Wisconsin Highway 25/Minnesota Highway 60 at 3:02 p.m. in Buffalo County on the bridge leading to Wabasha when Hildebrant's motorcycle collided head-on with a 2005 Dodge Magnum, driven by Jacqueline Britt, 55, of Alma, Wis., heading north, according to a press release from the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office.

Also Read
280460622_702223247747576_7964260632398618431_n.jpg
Members Only
Business
Mechanic duo hope to bring back old service station vibe with new Rochester repair shop
Long-time Rochester mechanics Dor See and Derik Molby opened a new repair shop – Hometown Auto Service – this week at 1724 Broadway South, next to the 63 Club bar.
June 01, 2022 01:02 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
received_3266067797011610.jpeg
Members Only
Business
New food truck to put an Indian twist on familiar global street food
Infuzn's ABC founders, Andy Kollengode, Bhaskar Iyengar and Chandu Valluri, recently decided they want to be able to sell freshly made and flavorful food in the area. That inspiration resulted in the new Infuzn food truck that will premiere at Pine Island Cheese this weekend.
June 01, 2022 08:44 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Rochester Public Schools
Exclusive
Local
'Has anyone asked the students?': RPS aims to get ahead of disruptive behavior that came in the wake of COVID
“I think by this time next year, we’ll be having a different conversation," Jeff Stilwell with the Rochester Police Department said about student violence. "We’ll be having a conversation about how we’ve started to come out of this and that we’ve put it behind us. I hope. I pray.”
June 01, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer

The release states the Dodge Magnum deviated from the northbound lane into the southbound lane right before the crash.

First responders performed life-saving measures on Hildebrant upon arrival, and Hildebrant was taken to a local area hospital where he died from his injuries. Machart was uninjured from the incident after crashing his motorcycle to avoid the collision. Britt was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Western Buffalo County Ambulance Service, Wabasha Ambulance Service, Nelson Fire Department, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit, Buffalo County District Attorney's Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office, Wabasha Police Department, Buffalo County Highway Department, The Minnesota Department of Transportation, Mayo One Air Ambulance and the Buffalo County Emergency Management Office all assisted with the incident.

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETYWABASHA-KELLOGG
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
Erich is a digital content producer at the Post Bulletin where he creates content for the Post Bulletin's digital platforms. Before he moved to Rochester, Erich worked as a sports reporter for Rivals.com covering the University of Illinois' athletic programs in Champaign, Illinois. Readers can reach Erich at 507-285-7681 or efisher@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Special Election Primary Voting
Local
Munson, Benda draw criticism of splitting GOP after both file for 1st Congressional District race
Their filing comes after Brad Finstad won 1st Congressional District special election primary to replace the late Jim Hagedorn for the remainder of his term in Congress.
June 01, 2022 11:46 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Police lights
Local
Police arrest Rochester man for gun possession and drugs
During the stop, an officer noticed a handgun and holster between the man's leg and he was asked to exited the vehicle. Law enforcement found a 9 mm pistol and a small amount of methamphetamine in the vehicle.
June 01, 2022 09:34 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Caden Olson
Local
Police ask for help in finding missing teen
Caden Olson is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 130 pounds, brown hair and Caucasian. He was last seen Monday, May 30, 2022, in a purple sweatshirt, blue jeans, red and black Adidas shoes and thick black glasses.
June 01, 2022 09:06 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Police car lights crime crash arrest
Local
Driver in Rochester fatal crash Tuesday identified
David Sherwin, 57, of Rochester, was identified as the man killed in a Tuesday crash in Rochester.
June 01, 2022 09:03 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson