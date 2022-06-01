One man killed in head-on collision in Wabasha Tuesday afternoon

WABASHA — A Redwood Falls, Minn., man was killed in a three-vehicle crash on the interstate bridge leading into Wabasha on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

Douglas Hildebrandt, 67, of Redwood Falls, and Mark Machart, 65, also of Redwood Falls, were each driving motorcycles together south on Wisconsin Highway 25/Minnesota Highway 60 at 3:02 p.m. in Buffalo County on the bridge leading to Wabasha when Hildebrant's motorcycle collided head-on with a 2005 Dodge Magnum, driven by Jacqueline Britt, 55, of Alma, Wis., heading north, according to a press release from the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office.

The release states the Dodge Magnum deviated from the northbound lane into the southbound lane right before the crash.

First responders performed life-saving measures on Hildebrant upon arrival, and Hildebrant was taken to a local area hospital where he died from his injuries. Machart was uninjured from the incident after crashing his motorcycle to avoid the collision. Britt was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office.

The Western Buffalo County Ambulance Service, Wabasha Ambulance Service, Nelson Fire Department, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit, Buffalo County District Attorney's Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office, Wabasha Police Department, Buffalo County Highway Department, The Minnesota Department of Transportation, Mayo One Air Ambulance and the Buffalo County Emergency Management Office all assisted with the incident.