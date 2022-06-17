One person in serious condition after Red Wing house fire

RED WING — One person is in serious condition after a house fire in Red Wing Friday, June 17, 2022.

According to a news release from the fire department, the Red Wing Fire Department received a call at 9:53 a.m. Friday of someone having a medical emergency on the 1400 block of Bush Street in Red Wing.

When firefighters and paramedics arrived on the scene, they found light smoke coming from the home and a small fire in the office area, which firefighters extinguished with a fire extinguisher.

The resident was taken to Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Red Wing in serious condition.

Minimal damage was done to the office area of the home, and the upstairs resident was not affected. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Red Wing Fire Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office assisted with the incident.