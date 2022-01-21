One person injured in Southwest Rochester structure fire

ROCHESTER — One person was injured in a structure fire Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at a Southwest Rochester apartment complex.

The Rochester Fire Department responded at roughly 7 p.m. to a call of a sprinkler flow alarm at Woodridge Apartments at 2804 Second St. Southwest. When fire crews arrived, they noticed smoke coming from one of the apartment units.

Firefighters found that the smoke was originating from a second-floor unit. When they entered the apartment, they found one person injured inside and still an active fire in the kitchen area, according to Rochester Fire Captain Brett Knapp.

Knapp said the person was evacuated from the unit and taken by Mayo Clinic Ambulance to the hospital. Knapp said the extent of the person's injuries is unknown at this time.

Rochester Fire Crews respond to a structure fire call around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Woodridge Apartments in Rochester, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

The fire was extinguished shortly after fire crews entered the unit. Knapp added the sprinkler system helped keep the fire contained. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Residents were initially evacuated from the complex, but have since been able to return inside.

The Rochester Police Department also responded to the incident.

