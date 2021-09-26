One person injured in two-vehicle crash Sunday morning
The crash occurred on Highway 60 in Wabasha County.
MAZEPPA — One person suffered non-life threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash at 8:15 a.m. Sunday on Highway 60.
A 2000 Dodge Ram was turning on to Highway 60 from First Avenue in Mazeppa, and a 2004 Chevy Express was traveling eastbound when the vehicles collided.
Robert Dickson, a 56-year-old passenger in the Chevy, was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys Campus with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Dodge and Chevy were not injured, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.
The Zumbrota Police Department and Mazeppa Fire Department responded to the scene.
