SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

One person injured in two-vehicle crash Sunday morning

The crash occurred on Highway 60 in Wabasha County.

Mazeppa - Wabasha County map.png
Created with Datawrapper
Nora Eckert
By Nora Eckert
September 26, 2021 10:14 AM
Share

MAZEPPA — One person suffered non-life threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash at 8:15 a.m. Sunday on Highway 60.

A 2000 Dodge Ram was turning on to Highway 60 from First Avenue in Mazeppa, and a 2004 Chevy Express was traveling eastbound when the vehicles collided.

Robert Dickson, a 56-year-old passenger in the Chevy, was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys Campus with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Dodge and Chevy were not injured, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The Zumbrota Police Department and Mazeppa Fire Department responded to the scene.

EMBED: PB newsletters signup banner link

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETYZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA
What to read next
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Listen: Rochester YMCA to close by the end of the month
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 05, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link