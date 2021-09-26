One person killed, two injured in SE Minn. vehicle crash
The passenger who died in this single-vehicle crash was not wearing a seat belt.
One person died and two were injured after a single-vehicle crash in Goodhue County at 3:37 a.m. Saturday.
Passenger Ashley Gomez, 29, died after the Jeep she was in rolled off Highway 57 while traveling southbound. Gomez wasn't wearing a seat belt.
Driver Maria Ramirez, 33, and passenger Ciriaco Bautista, 32, were transferred to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys Campus with non-life-threatening injuries. Both were wearing seat belts.
The driver and passengers were from Texas, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.
