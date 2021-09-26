SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

One person killed, two injured in SE Minn. vehicle crash

The passenger who died in this single-vehicle crash was not wearing a seat belt.

Fatal crash police lights
stock photo
Nora Eckert
By Nora Eckert
September 26, 2021 09:51 AM
Share

One person died and two were injured after a single-vehicle crash in Goodhue County at 3:37 a.m. Saturday.

Passenger Ashley Gomez, 29, died after the Jeep she was in rolled off Highway 57 while traveling southbound. Gomez wasn't wearing a seat belt.

Driver Maria Ramirez, 33, and passenger Ciriaco Bautista, 32, were transferred to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys Campus with non-life-threatening injuries. Both were wearing seat belts.

The driver and passengers were from Texas, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETYKENYON-WANAMINGOZUMBROTA-MAZEPPAALL-ACCESS
What to read next
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Listen: Rochester YMCA to close by the end of the month
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 05, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link