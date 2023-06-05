One readers need for speed hits a bump on the road to Byron

Dear Answer Man: When will the bottleneck between Rochester and Byron end? They’re building something there in the median, and right now it’s down to one lane each way. I already roll my eyes every time I hit one of those stoplights on Highway 14 in Byron. — Byron or Bust.

Dear Busted in Byron,

Yes, the racetrack that is U.S. Highway 14 between Rochester and Byron — check the average speed once drivers get past those nagging stoplights at the opposite ends of Byron — has seen the yellow flag of orange construction cones near the intersection of Olmsted County Road 3. As construction crews work on the Minnesota Department of Transportation project there, traffic is funneled down to one lane in each direction.

Sammy Hagar complained that he couldn't drive 55. The regular commuters through that construction zone are definitely channeling "The Red Rocker" — one foot on the brake, and one on the gas.

Well, MnDOT spokesman Mike Dougherty, channels another rocker: Axl Rose, who suggested we all "need a little patience."

"It's scheduled to be completed June 17," Dougherty said of the project. "Weather permitting."

Considering the project began on April 17, those construction folks have had their foot on the gas.

What's being done at the intersection is the installation of J-turns, which are also referred to as reduced-conflict intersections. RCI could also stand for "reduced-crash intersection" or "reduced-casualty intersection."

Before the current project began at CR 3, Dougherty said MnDOT had photos showing four and five cars stacked at the pavement in the median between the two Highway 14 directions, and would see vehicles on CR 3 try to cross both directions of Highway 14 traffic while traveling north or south.

Or, just as bad, crossing a two lanes of traffic and trying to immediately merge with the Highway 14 traffic heading the other direction.

So, how do J-turns help?

"It breaks down those decisions in more pieces," Dougherty said. "You're able to size up oncoming traffic from one direction of traffic at a time. It helps you compartmentalize those decisions better."

So, say you're on Highway 14 heading east and want to turn north on CR 3. You get a lane to decelerate, and you have added space to take your time and cross that oncoming traffic before proceeding onto CR 3.

Or, say you're on CR 3 coming from the north and want to go east on Highway 14. Instead of rushing across and trying to immediately join that eastbound traffic, all in one move, you get your decisions spread out, which means better safety. In this instance, you'd turn right (west) on Highway 14, enter the deceleration lane on the inside, make your J-turn and merge with the eastbound traffic.

Even if you have a collision, it's less likely to be one of those T-bone collisions at highway speeds, Dougherty said.

"It definitely kind of reduces those angles," he said. "We've got studies that show a 70% reduction in fatal crashes and 42% reduction in injury crashes. Talk to State Patrol investigators, and they'll tell you speed is one of those elements that is part of those fatal crashes they investigate. J-turns can adjust those."

Dougherty said J-turn designs have been evolving. So, the J-turns on U.S. Highway 52 south of Coates are the old style. The ones at the intersection of U.S. Highway 61 and Minnesota Highway 60 near Wabasha are closer to what is being built east of Byron.

And while J-turns are evolving, so must Minnesota drivers, he said.

Remember when roundabouts started popping up and everyone panicked the first time they saw a traffic circle? Then we all — mostly all, and you know who you are if you still panic at a roundabout — learned how to handle them and moved on with our lives. The same is or will be true with J-turns. The first time you need to use a reduced-conflict intersection, you'll panic a bit. But pretty soon most everyone will understand what to do.

So, all this change comes at the low, low price of $1.4 million.

Meanwhile, MnDOT, Olmsted County and other entities are lobbying the state for funds to turn that same intersection into a highway interchange: on- and off-ramps.

"It is an expenditure of funds, but safety is more important that waiting for when money is found for an interchange," Dougherty said.

So, give it a couple of weeks, Busted. Highway 14's construction "mess" will soon be cleaned up, and your daily commute to and from Rochester from the west will become a safer route. Now, in the meantime, do keep it at 55 or lower. Those construction folks deserve safety, too.

Keep your eyes on the road, and wait until you get home to send questions to Answer Man at answerman@postbulletin.com .