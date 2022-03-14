SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

One shot, one in custody in Sunday evening shooting in Rochester

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public from the incident.

Third Ave SE shooting 02.jpg
Rochester Police on the scene of a reported shooting at Third Ave. SE and 6 1/2 St. Sunday, March 13, 2022. One teen was hurt and one person was in custody, officials on the scene said.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin
John Molseed
By John Molseed
March 13, 2022 07:58 PM
ROCHESTER — One person was shot Sunday evening and another was taken into custody, Rochester Police report.

Police responded to a report of shots fired at 3rd Ave. SE and 6 1/2 St. sometime before 7 p.m. March 13.

Police on the scene report a teen was shot and taken to an area hospital. One male is in custody in the incident, police said.

Investigators put up police tape and gathered evidence near the west end of the Olmsted Medical Center's Third Avenue building.

Police added there is no ongoing threat to the public from the incident.

