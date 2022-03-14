One shot, one in custody in Sunday evening shooting in Rochester

ROCHESTER — One person was shot Sunday evening and another was taken into custody, Rochester Police report.

Police responded to a report of shots fired at 3rd Ave. SE and 6 1/2 St. sometime before 7 p.m. March 13.

Police on the scene report a teen was shot and taken to an area hospital. One male is in custody in the incident, police said.

Investigators put up police tape and gathered evidence near the west end of the Olmsted Medical Center's Third Avenue building.

Police added there is no ongoing threat to the public from the incident.