One-year-old injured in Lake City crash

LAKE CITY — A 1-year-old child suffered non-life threatening injuries Saturday in a one-vehicle crash about which the Minnesota State Patrol report notes that drugs or alcohol may have been a factor.

State Patrol, along with the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office and Lake City police, fire and ambulance, responded about 5:15 p.m. Saturday to U.S. Highway 61 north of Lake City for a report of a single-vehicle crash. A 2010 Ford Focus was southbound on the highway when it went off the road and struck a guardrail, according to the patrol's crash report.

The driver, 30-year-old Michael Ryan Flores, and his 1-year-old passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash. Both were wearing seat belts. The State Patrol report notes that drugs or alcohol may have been a factor.