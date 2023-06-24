One year post-Roe, Minnesota's anti-abortion organizations have been playing defense against new state laws

ST. PAUL — June 24, 2022, the day that the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending the federal right to abortion, was a day of despair for some and a day of celebration for others.

Cathy Blaeser, co-executive director of Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life, was at the National Right to Life Convention in Georgia when the news came.

"There was a lot of celebration and gratitude and joy," Blaeser said. "At the same time, though, there was a recognition that the work will continue in every state. And that's certainly true here in Minnesota."

While the absence of Roe led to drastic changes in abortion policy and access in many states, such as South Dakota, North Dakota and Wisconsin, nothing immediately changed in Minnesota, partly because the state constitution guarantees the right to an abortion, as determined by the 1995 Doe v. Gomez decision.

With Roe gone, Minnesota's anti-abortion organizations turned their focus to state-level measures, especially during the Minnesota Legislature's 2023 session. PLAM Action, the outreach arm of Pro-Life Action Ministries of Minnesota, began work to establish sanctuary cities for the unborn, a measure taken by dozens of cities across the U.S., mostly in Texas.

"We were going to move forward with that strategy if things turned favorably our way," said Tim Miller, executive director of PLAM Action. "We started working toward sanctuary cities — we call them life cities."

However, Gov. Tim Walz signed the Protect Reproductive Options Act in January, which prohibits local units of government from enforcing laws that aim to "regulate an individual's ability to freely exercise" the reproductive health care, including abortion, that the bill protects.

"While we may have still had a pathway, it was probably not a realistic one, because it would have been too easy for the state of Minnesota to crash down on a community that wanted to do this," Miller said.

With sanctuary cities off the table, Miller said PLAM Action mostly focused on preventing the passage of several legislative measures that removed certain restrictions on abortion.

"I was, in 2015, one of the co-authors of the Born Alive Act, and they totally gutted that this year," Miller said. "So most of my time was just trying to keep Born Alive Act in one piece, which didn't happen."

In addition to removing the Born Alive Act language from state law, lawmakers in the DFL Senate and House majorities also ended the state-funded Positive Abortion Alternatives program, increased Medical Assistance reimbursement rates for abortion providers and removed the 24-hour waiting period between an abortion consultation with a provider and the procedure.

"MCCL focused on stopping anti-life measures that the DFL majorities were pushing, and although many of those measures became law, not all of them did," Blaeser said. "An effort to repeal Minnesota's parental notification law did not succeed, nor did an effort to create a commission with the power to impose health care spending caps that would lead to rationing of care for the most vulnerable."

That parental notification law, which requires both parents of a minor seeking an abortion to provide their consent to the procedure, is still Minnesota law, but a July 2022 decision by Ramsey County District Judge Thomas Gilligan ruled that it was unconstitutional, so the law is not in effect.

There was one bill put forward this year that Miller said PLAM Action supported. The bill, which did not advance to Walz's desk, would have made items such as car seats and diapers tax-exempt.

"That was the one positive thing that we moved forward realistically," Miller said.

Moving forward, Blaeser said MCCL is expanding its statewide outreach on "the radical extremism and harm of Minnesota's abortion policy."

"We want to build a Minnesota where unborn children are protected, where mothers are supported and loved and where we recognize the human rights of every human being," Blaeser.

For PLAM Action, Miller said the organization's outreach is happening mostly in religious spaces.

"I think in the Christian communities, they don't know what to do and they've just been run over," Miller said. "So it's encouraging them, equipping them with things, that's the sort of work that I'm doing."