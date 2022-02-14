Online forum highlights potential for 'granny flats'

ROCHESTER — Available options for accessory-dwelling units, sometimes known as granny flats, will be discussed in an online forum Tuesday afternoon.

Age-Friendly Olmsted County will host the program from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesday using Zoom software, through the link at https://FamilyServiceRochester-org.zoom.us/j/81159183932?pwd=US96UG54SGxGTEdRbUtRV1B0QWhrUT09

Accessory-dwelling units have been discussed in recent years as potential options to address local housing needs, and Rochester’s Unified Development Code project makes the discussion timely.

Age-Friendly Olmsted County is interested in the units as an option for older adult homeowners, downsizers, and their caregivers. The majority of older adults express a preference for remaining in their homes for as long as possible.

The goal of Tuesday’s forum is to leave the audience better informed about accessory-dwelling units, especially as they relate to older adults. It will also define what the proposed city code would allow and to what extent.

The forum will include panel presentations followed by discussion. The panelists are:



Jamie Stolpestad, founding partner of Yard Homes, a Minnesota-based ADU provider, and adjunct professor of finance at the New York University Stern School of Business.

Ryan Yetzer, Rochester’s deputy director community development.

Samar Jha, senior legislative representative for AARP Government Affairs, formerly the Director of Government and Public Affairs, Greater Philadelphia Association of Realtors.

Dave Beal, Age-Friendly Olmsted County coordinator at Family Service Rochester, will moderate the forum.