News | Local
News reporting
Online forums set for Rochester city, school board candidates in August primary

In the City for Good plans series of forums as opportunity to hear candidates' positions on a variety of local issues.

By Staff reports
July 22, 2022 01:05 PM
ROCHESTER — Three online candidate forums will seek to provide more insight into candidates for Rochester mayor, the Rochester City Council and the Rochester School Board.

In the City for Good, a grassroots community organization focusing on a variety of issues amid city growth, is holding online forums Wednesday and Thursday evenings.

Using online meeting software, the forum will provide an opportunity for local candidates on the Aug. 9,2022, primary ballots to answer questions and share their positions on a variety of issues.

The candidates will all have been given possible questions in advance and will have an opportunity at the end of their presentations to summarize why they are running.

The planned forums are:

The candidates from Rochester City Council Ward 1 and 3 will answer questions together on Wednesday, and the candidates for all three school board seats slated for the primary will share the time on Thursday.
Recordings of the events are expected to be posted on the In the City for Good YouTube channel between the forums and the primary election.

ROCHESTER ELECTION 2022 ROCHESTER CITY COUNCIL ROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLS
