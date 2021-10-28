Online open house for 60th Avenue NW and Valleyhigh Road NW roadway project

Olmsted County Public Works is hosting an online open house until Nov. 5 to discuss the plans for the CSAH 44 (60th Avenue NW) and CSAH (Valleyhigh Road NW) roadway project.

To access the open house, you can go to tiny.cc/Olmsted4and44

The project is aimed at making the following improvements to the two roadways:

Twelve-foot roadway lanes with wider shoulders.

Create a single intersection for CSAH 4 and CSAH 44 to improve safety and mobility for roadway users.

Improving the horizontal and vertical roadway alignments to improve safety.

Ten-foot-wide pedestrian trail facility along CSAH 44 (60th Avenue NW) - limits to be determined as development occurs.

New pavement surface.

The addition of a roundabout will be made at the intersection of CSAH 4 and CSAH 44 as well.

