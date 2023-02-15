Open house planned for county road reconstruction project south of Byron

ROCHESTER — Olmsted County is hosting an open house related to the planned reconstruction of County Road 5, south of Byron and a portion of County Road 25.

The event is set for 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Byron Fire Department, 707 Frontage Road NW.

Olmsted County Public Works is developing plans for the reconstruction of County Road 5, south of U.S. Highway 14, and a portion of County Road 25, east of its intersection with County Road 5.

The project, which is scheduled for construction during the summer of 2024 will include pavement removal, grading, drainage improvements and concrete surfacing. The roadway improvements, including widening the existing shoulders and ditches, are being proposed to improve safety and drainage.

Additional right of way along the length of the project will need to be acquired.

The Feb. 22 open house will include a short presentation at 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., which will describe the planned work and potential design. It will also include an opportunity to review layout and anticipated schedule, talk with county staff about the project, and provide comment.

Materials shared at the open house will be posted to the project website at www.olmstedcounty.gov/post/csah-5-csah-25-reconstruction-project following the open house.

