99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, February 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Open house planned for county road reconstruction project south of Byron

Work on County Road 5 and County Road 25 is slated to start in 2024.

image002 (1).jpg
A map shows the location of planned road reconstruction south of Byron.
Contributed / Olmsted County
By Staff reports
February 15, 2023 03:40 PM

ROCHESTER — Olmsted County is hosting an open house related to the planned reconstruction of County Road 5, south of Byron and a portion of County Road 25.

The event is set for 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Byron Fire Department, 707 Frontage Road NW.

Olmsted County Public Works is developing plans for the reconstruction of County Road 5, south of U.S. Highway 14, and a portion of County Road 25, east of its intersection with County Road 5.

Also Read
SEXUAL ASSAULT COURTS.png
Local
Former Rochester tennis coach sentenced to 19 days in jail for sexually assaulting teenager he taught
The man groomed a female teenager he was giving lessons to before sexually assaulting her multiple times over the course of 2018. He is required to register as predatory offender.
February 15, 2023 03:37 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
354836ac277c5a282a39a5b3d62469b9.jpg
Local
Lawmakers seek to extend tax exemption to rebuild Mazeppa property destroyed by fire
After WD's Bar and Grill in Mazeppa burned down in 2018, the Minnesota Legislature passed a tax exemption to help restore the property. But the COVID-19 pandemic delayed efforts to rebuild.
February 15, 2023 12:29 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
SEXUAL ASSAULT COURTS.png
Local
Former Rochester police officer accused of raping teen allowed to stay out of jail while awaiting court date
The former officer, who served on the Rochester Police Department for about a year, will spend time preparing for his case outside of a jail cell provided he follows certain release conditions.
February 15, 2023 10:12 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson

The project, which is scheduled for construction during the summer of 2024 will include pavement removal, grading, drainage improvements and concrete surfacing. The roadway improvements, including widening the existing shoulders and ditches, are being proposed to improve safety and drainage.

Additional right of way along the length of the project will need to be acquired.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Feb. 22 open house will include a short presentation at 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., which will describe the planned work and potential design. It will also include an opportunity to review layout and anticipated schedule, talk with county staff about the project, and provide comment.

Materials shared at the open house will be posted to the project website at www.olmstedcounty.gov/post/csah-5-csah-25-reconstruction-project following the open house.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Academic Notebook.png
Local
Academic Notebook: John Marshall January Student of the Month
February 15, 2023 12:34 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Lake Pepin Ice Survey
Local
High winds postpone Lake Pepin ice measurement surveys
February 15, 2023 12:25 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
RPD - Death Investigation
Local
Body found outside Rochester parking ramp
February 15, 2023 10:02 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
E2B5549D-FAFD-4A22-AE41-35CAEEDCC702.jpeg
Prep
'I want to make him proud': John Marshall speedster Keondre Bryant dedicates college commitment to late father
February 15, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Madison Kelly
Lifestyle
Style should make you happy
February 15, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Anne Murphy
0-2 (5).jpg
Community
Getting Rec'd: Hubbub over boards on ice rink delay Rec Center
February 15, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Thomas Weber
RPD - BURGLARY.png
Local
$7k worth of sports trading cards stolen from Rochester home
February 15, 2023 09:41 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe