Open house planned for Rochester's comprehensive surface water management plan

ROCHESTER — An open house is planned on Thursday to discuss Rochester's new comprehensive surface water management plan.

The plan will guide how stormwater and surface waters are managed into the future while encompassing the city’s foundational principles and strategic priorities, as well as emphasizing sustainability and resiliency.

The public is being invited to attend the community open house from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Rochester Art Center 30 Civic Center Drive SE to learn about the planning process, as well as proposed goals and management strategies.

Public feedback will be gathered for consideration as the plan continues to be developed.

In addition, an assessment of the Cascade Creek Watershed will be presented as it relates to the establishment of a community resilience hub and the prioritization of specific capital improvement projects based on infrastructural, environmental, and societal factors.