Monday, March 13

News Local

Open House set for next phase of North Broadway reconstruction

Work on section of Broadway north of the Silver Lake Bridge is slated to begin next year.

North broadway.jpg
Traffic heads downtown on North Broadway Avenue near Elton Hills Drive on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.
Randy Petersen / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
March 13, 2023 10:42 AM

ROCHESTER — Updated designs for the next phase of North Broadway Avenue reconstruction are set for public review.

The Rochester Public Works team is planning an open house to discuss plans for the section of roadway between the Silver Lake Bridge to Elton Hills Drive, near the Rec Center.

The two-hour event begins at 4 p.m. March 23 at 125 Live, 125 Elton Hills Drive NW.

The open house is planned as a time to review the proposed designs and speak to staff. There is no official presentation planned.

Anyone unable to attend the open house will be able to view materials and provide comments on the project website: www.BroadwayAveRochester.com

Reconstruction of North Broadway Avenue from Silver Lake Bridge and Elton Hills Drive is scheduled to begin in April 2024.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
