Open House set for next phase of North Broadway reconstruction

ROCHESTER — Updated designs for the next phase of North Broadway Avenue reconstruction are set for public review.

The Rochester Public Works team is planning an open house to discuss plans for the section of roadway between the Silver Lake Bridge to Elton Hills Drive, near the Rec Center.

The two-hour event begins at 4 p.m. March 23 at 125 Live, 125 Elton Hills Drive NW.

The open house is planned as a time to review the proposed designs and speak to staff. There is no official presentation planned.

Anyone unable to attend the open house will be able to view materials and provide comments on the project website: www.BroadwayAveRochester.com

Reconstruction of North Broadway Avenue from Silver Lake Bridge and Elton Hills Drive is scheduled to begin in April 2024.