99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Open house set to discuss potential Lincolnshire Neighborhood traffic management improvements

The event is designed to hear concerns from neighbors and gather input before a management plan is proposed.

Rochester city logo
By Staff reports
March 08, 2023 11:09 AM

ROCHESTER — Lincolnshire Neighborhood residents are being invited to an open house on March 16 to discuss traffic concerns.

Rochester Public Works Department is seeking feedback from residents in the area as staff looks to make potential changes.

City staff will meet with neighbors from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. March 16 at the Rochester Covenant Church, 4950 31st Ave. NW.

No traffic calming solutions will be presented during the open house, but city staff plan to speak with neighbors to fully understand the traffic concerns and inform potential traffic calming solutions.

Additional neighborhood meetings will be scheduled once potential solutions are identified.

ADVERTISEMENT

The project website is available at: tinyurl.com/CofR-NTMP

Residents of the impacted area petitioned for the Lincolnshire Neighborhood to be considered for the Neighborhood Traffic Management Program. Concerns outlined in the petition include excessive speeding vehicles and aggressive driver behavior, high traffic volumes, and concerns for pedestrian and cyclist safety.

A 2022 traffic study confirmed many vehicles exceed the speed limit in the residential neighborhood.

The goal of the Neighborhood Traffic Management Program is to work closely with neighborhood residents in order to identify various traffic concerns, conduct appropriate studies to quantify any problems, develop criteria for prioritizing projects, and implement solutions in order to rectify safety concerns and lower traffic speeds. Traffic calming will improve the safety of all road users, and create more pleasant neighborhoods for the residents of Rochester.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
New Rochester city logo
Local
Rochester launching fifth year of energy benchmarking
March 08, 2023 09:58 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Post Bulletin Minute Podcast logo
Local
Today's Headlines: Rochester expecting to drop to single outdoor pool as aquatics center construction starts
March 08, 2023 08:50 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
IMG_7020.JPG
Local
Rochester Public Schools outlines areas of staffing growth over last decade
March 08, 2023 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
HERMANTOWN.CELEBRATE.jpg
Prep
All you need to know about The Tourney — the 2023 Minnesota boys hockey state tournament
March 08, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Winter Farmers Market
Lifestyle
Fresh flavors for sale
March 08, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Holly Ebel
Your Style - Maria Serbus
Lifestyle
Stepping into herself
March 08, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeanette Caban
IMG_7024.JPG
Local
Rochester Public Schools votes to investigate alternative options to school resource officers
March 08, 2023 04:56 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer