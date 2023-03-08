Open house set to discuss potential Lincolnshire Neighborhood traffic management improvements

ROCHESTER — Lincolnshire Neighborhood residents are being invited to an open house on March 16 to discuss traffic concerns.

Rochester Public Works Department is seeking feedback from residents in the area as staff looks to make potential changes.

City staff will meet with neighbors from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. March 16 at the Rochester Covenant Church, 4950 31st Ave. NW.

No traffic calming solutions will be presented during the open house, but city staff plan to speak with neighbors to fully understand the traffic concerns and inform potential traffic calming solutions.

Additional neighborhood meetings will be scheduled once potential solutions are identified.

The project website is available at: tinyurl.com/CofR-NTMP

Residents of the impacted area petitioned for the Lincolnshire Neighborhood to be considered for the Neighborhood Traffic Management Program. Concerns outlined in the petition include excessive speeding vehicles and aggressive driver behavior, high traffic volumes, and concerns for pedestrian and cyclist safety.

A 2022 traffic study confirmed many vehicles exceed the speed limit in the residential neighborhood.

The goal of the Neighborhood Traffic Management Program is to work closely with neighborhood residents in order to identify various traffic concerns, conduct appropriate studies to quantify any problems, develop criteria for prioritizing projects, and implement solutions in order to rectify safety concerns and lower traffic speeds. Traffic calming will improve the safety of all road users, and create more pleasant neighborhoods for the residents of Rochester.